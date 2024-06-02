UFC 302 Results: Sean Strickland defeats Paulo Costa (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 302 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

Strickland (28-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 to surrender the promotion‘s middleweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Tarzan’ was on a three-fight winning streak which included a lopsided decision win over Israel Adesanya.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC 298, where he dropped a decision to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that, the Brazilian knockout artist was coming off a win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Round one of the UFC 302 co-main event begins and Paulo Costa opens with a pair of heard low kicks. Sean Strickland replies with a calf kick. Another good low kick from the Brazilian. He follows that up with a jab to the body of the former champion. Strickland with a front kick to the body. Costa with a low kick and then a nice left hook that partially connects. The fighters trade body kick. Strickland lands another. Costa with a body kick. ‘Tarzan’ continues to be the aggressor. Paulo Costa lands a nice jab to the body. He connects with another low kick. Strickland’s leg is already busted up. Still, he continues to press forward with his front kicks. Paulo Costa with another low kick. And another. Strickland with a jab. Another exchange of body kicks. Sean Strickland is throwing a ton of front kicks to the body early. Probably 90% of his strikes thus far have been front kicks to the body. Strickland with a right hand. Costa appears to slip and go down, but he pops right back up. The former champion is just walking down the Brazilian. Costa with a left that misses before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 302 co-headliner begins and Sean Strickland comes out with immediate pressure. He lands a front kick to the body. Paulo Costa answers with a low kick. He lands another and Strickland did not like that one. Another heavy low kick from the Brazilian. And another. Strickland continues to press forward. He lands a jab and then misses with a spinning back fist attempt. Costa goes to the body with a jab. Sean Strickland answers with a nice 1-2. Costa looks to answer but his punches fall short. The fans are growing restless as some boos start to arise. Strickland with a good front kick and then a crisp jab. He continues to walk the former title challenger down. Paulo Costa looks for a takedown, but it is not there. Costa with a good body kick and then a wheel kick that partially connects. Strickland with more front kicks to the body. He lands a big 1-2 and Costa goes down. He pops right back up but he’s looking tired now. Strickland with another jab, Costa with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 302 co-main event begins and Paulo Costa lands a couple of good punches to the body. He follows that up with a kick to the ribs of the former champ. Sean Strickland leaps in with a flurry of punches. Costa throws a low kick, but Strickland checks it and now the Brazilian appears to be hurt. He’s limping around and Strickland stings him with a combination. Costa with a nice left hook to the body. He tries to clinch up, but Sean shakes him off. A nice right hook lands for the former middleweight champion. Costa with a jab to the body. Sean Strickland just misses with a counter right hand. Paulo Costa with a nice left to the body. He lands a good straight right. Strickland responds with a three-punch combination. Strickland with a nice body shot to close out the third frame.

Round four of the UFC 302 co-main event begins and Sean Strickland comes forward immediately. He lands a low kick. Paulo Costa returns fire with a jab to the body. Good low kicks from both men. Costa lands another. Strickland with a nice jab up the middle. Both men connect with jabs. Costa with a good right hand and then a kick to the body. ‘Tarzan’ continues to stay busy. Costa with a good right hand over the top. Sean with a jab, Paulo replies with a low kick. The Brazilian with a pair of quality kicks in the pocket. Just over one-minute remains. Paulo Costa with a nice body shot and then a low kick. He follows that up with a jab that finds the mark. Another low kick from Costa. This has been his best round yet. Costa with a body shot and then a good straight left. Strickland lands a nice front kick to the body. He misses with a big right hand and the horn sounds.

The fifth and final round begins and Sean Strickland comes forward with a combination. Paulo Costa replies with a kick to the body. A nice jab lands for the former champ. Costa returns fire with another body kick. The crowd is starting to boo, again. Strickland lands a nice jab up the middle. The Brazilian answers with a good low kick and then one to the body. Strickland answers with another push kick and then a good jab. Paulo Costa with a good jab in return. The fighters trade kicks to the body. Sean Strickland answers with another push kick. Costa goes to the body with a jab. He leaps in with a left hook that falls short. Strickland replies with a pair of decent jabs. Paulo looks to shoot, but Sean shakes him off. A good right hand from Costa. Strickland answers with a big combo. He lands a head kick and Paulo goes down. The Brazilian pops up to his feet and Strickland tags him with another head kick just before the horn.

Official UFC 302 Results: Sean Strickland def. Paulo Costa by split decision (46-49, 50-45, 49-46)

