Michael Chandler breaks his silence after UFC 303 press conference is canceled: “Walk on”

By Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024

Michael Chandler is keeping things cryptic after the UFC 303 press conference was canceled earlier today.

Michael Chandler

‘Iron’ is currently slated to meet Conor McGregor later this month in Las Vegas. The bout has been one that’s been long in the making for Michael Chandler. The former Bellator lightweight champion first called to meet ‘The Notorious’ after a knockout win over Tony Ferguson in May 2022. Over two years later, the fight is set to happen.

However, there’s been more than a few bumps in the road. Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter last summer, with the expectation they would fight in late 2023. However, the bout never happened. After many delays, it was finally booked for UFC 303 on June 29th.

Today was supposed to be the pay-per-view’s first press conference. Slated for Dublin, fans were excited to see Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler go face-to-face just weeks out from their welterweight bout. However, the press event was abruptly canceled this morning just hours before it was set to go down. Since then, there’s been a lot of silence from all parties involved.

Michael Chandler breaks his silence after UFC 303 press conference is canceled

Conor McGregor released a statement earlier today, stating that factors out of his control led to the event’s cancelation. Now, Michael Chandler has taken to social media as well to release a post. On X, the UFC lightweight contender made a cryptic post, quoting the late Martin Luther King Jr.

The quote was accompanied by a video of Michael Chandler training, seemingly signaling that he still intends to fight later this month. For what it’s worth, it was reported by Ariel Helwani that ‘Iron’ is still set to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 303 as of now.

While some were concerned that the Irishman was out of the contest due to the press conference’s cancelation, that doesn’t seem to be the case. As of now, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is still set for June 29th.

What do you make of this post from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you still believe Michael Chandler will fight Conor McGregor later this month?

