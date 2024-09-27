Former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal teases fight news coming “very soon”
Jorge Masvidal says his next move will be revealed in the near future.
Masvidal has been making the media rounds teasing something big is being planned for his fighting future. “Gamebred” has dabbled into the world of fight promotion since announcing his retirement from MMA. The combat sports itch still needed to be scratched, however.
Masvidal even had a pro boxing match against his rival Nate Diaz earlier this year. He’s also planning to make an MMA comeback.
RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL TARGETS LEON EDWARDS FOR UFC RETURN: “I WILL WHOOP YOUR F*CKING ASS”
Jorge Masvidal Plans to Reveal Fighting Future Imminently
While Jorge Masvidal didn’t go into detail during his interview with MMAJunkie.com, he did hint at some major developments.
“Good news, good stuff with them right now, my brothers,” Masvidal said. “Good stuff coming, news very soon.”
Masvidal went on to reveal he isn’t short on potential avenues for where his fighting journey goes next. With that said, he’s confident that fans of his will be quite pleased.
“There’s a lot of options on the freaking table,” Masvidal said. “We haven’t narrowed down a specific one yet. Kind of waiting for a couple things to go here and fall there. Then I’m supposed to get big word, brother – big word, big news. I’ll tell you now: It’d be the biggest news of the year probably.”
Masvidal’s last MMA bout took place back in April 2023. The veteran fan favorite dropped a unanimous decision to Gilbert Burns and decided to walk away from pro MMA competition. Throughout his brief retirement, “Gamebred” admitted that he missed fighting professionally.
What Masvidal does next will be a story to follow within the MMA community. He has called for a clash with former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Whether or not that is the next move remains to be seen.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jorge Masvidal UFC