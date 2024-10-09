Dana White provides a grim update on UFC Africa plans

UFC CEO Dana White remains focused on making UFC Africa happen, but the promotion’s first event on the continent has hit several speed bumps in recent months.

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is the promotion’s lone African-born titleholder at present, after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. After dismantling Adesanya, he called for his next title defense to take place in Africa, likely against Sean Strickland.

The UFC and White have teased a debut Africa event for years, dating back to Francis Ngannou’s heavyweight title reign. But, nothing has come to fruition, despite an ongoing process by the matchmakers to figure out a solution.

Du Plessis is the most likely headliner for an Africa-based UFC card. But, White says fans shouldn’t expect an event to take place anytime soon unless the continent’s arena infrastructure improves.