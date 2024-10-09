Dustin Poirier calls for retirement fight in Louisiana: “Where I’d love to lay the gloves down”

Dustin Poirier is hopeful the UFC heads to Louisiana in 2025 so he can have his retirement fight at home.

Poirier has said he will fight at least one more time after contemplating his future following his submission loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. After taking some time to contemplate his future, Poirier is now calling for the UFC to go back to Louisiana so he can fight at home for his final fight.

"I definitely want to do one [fight], and especially if it's a possibility to come home and do it in Louisiana, that's where I would love to lay the gloves down."

“Realistically, I probably have five, six (fights left). But I’m not going to do that to my body,” Poirier said on MMA Today on Sirius XM. “Here I’m about to have another nose surgery. What if I come back and crack it again? We’ve just got to see. It’s one fight at a time. But I definitely want to do one, and especially if there’s a possibility to come home and do it in Louisiana, that’s where I’d love to lay the gloves down.”

If the UFC does opt to go to Louisiana in 2025, having Dustin Poirier as the main event makes plenty of sense. It also would be nice to see ‘The Diamond’ lay down his gloves in the Octagon in front of all his friends and family. Poirier also said the UFC is indeed looking at going to Louisiana sometime in 2025.