Dustin Poirier calls for retirement fight in Louisiana: “Where I’d love to lay the gloves down”

By Cole Shelton - October 9, 2024

Dustin Poirier is hopeful the UFC heads to Louisiana in 2025 so he can have his retirement fight at home.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier has said he will fight at least one more time after contemplating his future following his submission loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. After taking some time to contemplate his future, Poirier is now calling for the UFC to go back to Louisiana so he can fight at home for his final fight.

“Realistically, I probably have five, six (fights left). But I’m not going to do that to my body,” Poirier said on MMA Today on Sirius XM. “Here I’m about to have another nose surgery. What if I come back and crack it again? We’ve just got to see. It’s one fight at a time. But I definitely want to do one, and especially if there’s a possibility to come home and do it in Louisiana, that’s where I’d love to lay the gloves down.”

If the UFC does opt to go to Louisiana in 2025, having Dustin Poirier as the main event makes plenty of sense. It also would be nice to see ‘The Diamond’ lay down his gloves in the Octagon in front of all his friends and family. Poirier also said the UFC is indeed looking at going to Louisiana sometime in 2025.

Dustin Poirier calls for one-night BMF tournament

Who Dustin Poirier would fight in his final fight is uncertain. But, ‘The Diamond’ did hint at doing a one-night BMF tournament with him Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, and Dan Hooker.

“Now that excites me. Because that kind of stuff is for the dogs. That’s like old Pride days or Grand Prix,” Poirier said. “That’s a real ‘BMF.’ If you can fight a tournament in one night, multiple opponents, that’s the definition of ‘BMF.’ That would be it. If they put that together and it was a one-night tournament, that would be it.”

Dustin Poirier is 30-9 and one NC as a pro. He’s coming off the submission loss to Makhachev for the lightweight belt. Before that, he scored a TKO win over Benoit Saint-Denis. Poirier is the former interim lightweight champion and he has notable wins over Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, and Anthony Pettis among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Conor McGregor Jon Jones Alex Pereira

Conor McGregor thinks Alex Pereira would've given Jon Jones 'a lot of problems' in UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - October 9, 2024
Amanda Nunes Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Amanda Nunes teasing UFC return: "She looks great"

Fernando Quiles - October 9, 2024

Dana White has responded to Amanda Nunes teasing a potential UFC comeback.

Renato Moicano Justin Gaethje
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano vows to knock Justin Gaethje out if they fight: "I'm not losing"

Fernando Quiles - October 9, 2024

Renato Moicano believes that he would knock out Justin Gaethje if the two fight.

Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub suggests Khalil Rountree Jr. will “never be the same” following brutal stoppage loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2024

MMA analyst Brendan Schaub isn’t sure Khalil Rountree Jr will ever be the same following his brutal loss to Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Artem Vakhitov
UFC

Video | The last man to defeat Alex Pereira in kickboxing Artem Vakhitov scores Contender Series KO in front of ‘Poatan’

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2024

Artem Vakhitov picked up a huge win on Dana White’s Contender Series – and Alex Pereira was right there to watch it all unfold.

Raquel Pennington

Chael Sonnen explains why Raquel Pennington, not Kayla Harrison, should be next for newly minted UFC champion Julianna Peña

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2024
Khalil Rountree Jr., Anthony Smith, UFC Vegas 83, Results
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith explains why he took pride in watching Khalil Rountree Jr. find early success against Alex Pereira at UFC 307: “At least it ain’t just me”

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2024

UFC fighter Anthony Smith says he took pride in seeing Khalil Rountree Jr enjoy success against Alex Pereira in their UFC 307 main event.

Alex Morono
Daniel Rodriguez

Alex Morono looking to prove he's much better than his last outing at UFC Vegas 98: "I performed horribly"

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

Alex Morono is glad to be making a quick turnaround at UFC Vegas 98 as he hopes to get the bad taste out of his mouth.

Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor tabs Alex Pereira as the UFC's Pound-for-Pound No. 1 fighter

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White might not be happy with Conor McGregor’s pick for who deserves the top pound-for-pound ranking.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, Cedric Doumbe
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier dismisses PFL and Bellator, says UFC is the only place to earn "Superstardom"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the UFC is the only MMA promotion in which athletes truly have an opportunity to achieve a superstar fame level.