Demetrious Johnson opens up on decision to reject UFC title shot offer from Alexandre Pantoja: “My legacy doesn’t need him”

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has no interest in facing Alexandre Pantoja.

‘The Cannibal’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 310 over the weekend. Back for the first time since defeating Steve Erceg in May, Alexandre Pantoja met former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura. The 31-year-old challenger entered the bout riding a wave of momentum, last knocking out Juan Archuleta last December.

However, it took just two rounds for the Brazilian to secure yet another title defense, this time by submission. Following the victory, Alexandre Pantoja called out former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in his post-fight interview. ‘Mighty Mouse’ famously retired from MMA earlier this year, last defeating Adriano Moraes last May.

While many MMA legends have been tempted by an offer to end their retirement, don’t expect Demetrious Johnson to be one of them. ‘Mighty Mouse’ publically rejected Alexandre Pantoja’s offer on social media following UFC 310. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Johnson opened up on his decision to remain retired.

“There’s no amount of money that could bring me back out of retirement.”@MightyMouse shoots down a potential matchup with Pantoja. pic.twitter.com/anYPVtPyJC — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 9, 2024

Demetrious Johnson responds to Alexandre Pantoja’s callout following UFC 310

There, Demetrious Johnson just seemed genuinely done with competition. ‘Mighty Mouse’ added that at this stage of his life, he’s not hurting for money or anything like that. Furthermore, Johnson feels that Alexandre Pantoja doesn’t do much for his legacy. At the same time, he also believes the Brazilian can build an incredible legacy without him.

“There’s no amount of money that could bring me back out of retirement.” Demetrious Johnson stated earlier today. “Athletes who want to come out of retirement, I don’t know, it doesn’t give me butterflies. It’s almost like, why? I don’t see the reason why. My legacy doesn’t need Alexandre Pantoja, and Alexandre Pantoja’s legacy doesn’t need Demetrious Johnson.”

He continued, “Just like with the news around the area now, Jon Jones’ legacy doesn’t need Tom Aspinall. Tom Aspinall’s legacy doesn’t need Jon Jones. There’s no amount of money.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC legend? Do you want to see Demetrious Johnson vs. Alexandre Pantoja?