Demetrious Johnson opens up on decision to reject UFC title shot offer from Alexandre Pantoja: “My legacy doesn’t need him”

By Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has no interest in facing Alexandre Pantoja.

Demetrious Johnson ONE

‘The Cannibal’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 310 over the weekend. Back for the first time since defeating Steve Erceg in May, Alexandre Pantoja met former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura. The 31-year-old challenger entered the bout riding a wave of momentum, last knocking out Juan Archuleta last December.

However, it took just two rounds for the Brazilian to secure yet another title defense, this time by submission. Following the victory, Alexandre Pantoja called out former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in his post-fight interview. ‘Mighty Mouse’ famously retired from MMA earlier this year, last defeating Adriano Moraes last May.

While many MMA legends have been tempted by an offer to end their retirement, don’t expect Demetrious Johnson to be one of them. ‘Mighty Mouse’ publically rejected Alexandre Pantoja’s offer on social media following UFC 310. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Johnson opened up on his decision to remain retired.

RELATED: BELLATOR CHAMPIONS PATRICIO PITBULL AND PATCHY MIX REQUEST RELEASE DUE TO INACTIVITY: “LET ME GO RESPECTFULLY”

Demetrious Johnson responds to Alexandre Pantoja’s callout following UFC 310

There, Demetrious Johnson just seemed genuinely done with competition. ‘Mighty Mouse’ added that at this stage of his life, he’s not hurting for money or anything like that. Furthermore, Johnson feels that Alexandre Pantoja doesn’t do much for his legacy. At the same time, he also believes the Brazilian can build an incredible legacy without him.

“There’s no amount of money that could bring me back out of retirement.” Demetrious Johnson stated earlier today. “Athletes who want to come out of retirement, I don’t know, it doesn’t give me butterflies. It’s almost like, why? I don’t see the reason why. My legacy doesn’t need Alexandre Pantoja, and Alexandre Pantoja’s legacy doesn’t need Demetrious Johnson.”

He continued, “Just like with the news around the area now, Jon Jones’ legacy doesn’t need Tom Aspinall. Tom Aspinall’s legacy doesn’t need Jon Jones. There’s no amount of money.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC legend? Do you want to see Demetrious Johnson vs. Alexandre Pantoja?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Demetrious Johnson UFC

Related

Dana White, Nobuyuki Sakakibara

Dana White open to signing more RIZIN fighters despite Kai Asakura's loss at UFC 310: "I would love to do it"

Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington continues to take aim at Kamaru Usman: "He is a cheater and coward"

Cole Shelton - December 9, 2024

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has continued to take aim at his rival Kamaru Usman.

Dominick Reyes Anthony Smith
dominick reyes

Dominick Reyes reflects on UFC 310 win against 'true warrior' Anthony Smith: 'God bless Anthony'

Fernando Quiles - December 9, 2024

Dominick Reyes has reflected on his UFC 310 clash with a “true warrior” in Anthony Smith.

Kamaru Usman Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman reacts to Belal Muhammad being stopped by security at UFC 310: 'Joe Rogan had to vouch for you'

Fernando Quiles - December 9, 2024

Kamaru Usman shared a laugh at the expense of Belal Muhammad following the UFC 310 co-main event.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, Belal Muhammad
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on Shavkat Rakhmonov's face-off with Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on Shavkat Rakhmonov’s face-off with Belal Muhammad at UFC 310.

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira gives his prediction for possible Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili reveals story behind fan scuffle at UFC 310

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed his side of the story behind a scuffle he had with a fan at UFC 310.

Kai Asakura
UFC

Kai Asakura breaks silence after debut defeat at UFC 310

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024

UFC newcomer Kai Asakura has broken his silence following his defeat to Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 310.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor roasts Belal Muhammad following UFC 310 security blunder: 'You barely got into the ring'

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Conor McGregor went scorched earth on Belal Muhammad during the UFC 310 pay-per-view.

Shavkat Rakhmonov Ian Machado Garry UFC 310
UFC

Ian Machado Garry proud of UFC 310 performance against Shavkat Rakhmonov: 'I fought the boogeyman and showed he's f*cking human'

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has suffered the first defeat of his pro MMA career, but he doesn’t feel it’s a setback.