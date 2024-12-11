Alexandre Pantoja believes Kai Kara-France is most likely title challenger following UFC 310 win: “Makes the most sense”

By Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja believes a fight with Kai Kara-France is likely next.

Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Kara-France

‘The Cannibal’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 310 over the weekend. Back for the first time since defeating Steve Erceg in May, Alexandre Pantoja faced former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura. The 32-year-old was granted a near-unprecedented title shot in his promotional debut, given the Brazilian’s dominance over the division.

While Asakura landed some big shots in round one, he was quickly taken down and submitted in round two. With the victory, Alexandre Pantoja scored his third title defense and earned his seventh win in a row. Given his multiple victories over top contenders such as Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval there’s not much left for the Brazilian.

Following his win on Saturday, Alexandre Pantoja called for a meeting with UFC legend Demetrious Johnson. However, at 38 years old, ‘Mighty Mouse’ publically turned down the fight. Having already rejected a potential move to bantamweight, options are limited for Pantoja. However, the flyweight champion has someone in mind.

RELATED: DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON OPENS UP ON DECISION TO REJECT UFC TITLE SHOT OFFER FROM ALEXANDRE PANTOJA: “MY LEGACY DOESN’T NEED HIM”

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja shows interest in Kai Kara-France rematch

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s show earlier today, Alexandre Pantoja showed interest in a fight with Kai Kara-France. While ‘Don’t Blink’ has lost two of his last three bouts, he is coming off a knockout win over Steve Erceg in August. Having already defeated Kara-France on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016, Pantoja is eager to run it back.

“I’m different, he’s different. Oh yeah [I’m interested in that fight].” UFC champion Alexandre Pantoja stated, when asked about a potential rematch with Kai Kara-France. “For now, that’s the one that makes the most sense. In the last three fights, he’s lost twice. But for now, with what I’ve done to my division, nothing makes sense anymore.”

He continued, “I fight the number one, number two, top ten, then you bring in someone from somewhere else. I think everybody has a chance right now. Very nice fight. Yeah, Kai Kara-France is a very exciting fight. That’s the one that’s going to bring me to another level.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC flyweight champion? Do you want to see Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Kai Kara-France UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis claims Khamzat Chimaev fight was discussed before UFC 312 booking against Sean Strickland

Fernando Quiles - December 11, 2024
UFC Gloves
UFC

UFC veteran announces shocking retirement one month after submission loss: 'Injuries have caught up with me'

Fernando Quiles - December 11, 2024

One UFC fighter has stunned the MMA community with the announcement of his retirement.

Ilia Topuria Daniel Cormier
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier shares interesting theory on Ilia Topuria's callout of Charles Oliveira

Fernando Quiles - December 11, 2024

Daniel Cormier has shared why he thinks Ilia Topuria called out Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor calls out 'wannabe' featherweight champ Ilia Topuria

Zain Bando - December 10, 2024

Conor McGregor is back beefing with champions instead of worrying about his personal issues.

Billy Quarantillo
UFC

Billy Quarantillo eyes "highlight-reel finish" over Cub Swanson at UFC Tampa: "People will tune in"

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

Billy Quarantillo is thrilled he gets to fight at home in Tampa.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier intrigued with Ilia Topuria's potential move to lightweight

Zain Bando - December 10, 2024
Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington vows to give fans a "treat" against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

Colby Covington plans to prove the doubters wrong at UFC Tampa.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor remains interested in Michael Chandler fight despite ongoing legal issues: "I'll see you at the top"

Josh Evanoff - December 10, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has again teased a return to the cage against Michael Chandler.

Michael Chiesa
UFC

Michael Chiesa eyeing Demian Maia's submission record following UFC 310 win: "I want that so bad"

Josh Evanoff - December 10, 2024

Longtime welterweight contender Michael Chiesa wants to make UFC history.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili opens up on bad blood with Umar Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 311 clash: "He needs to apologize"

Josh Evanoff - December 10, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili wants an apology from Umar Nurmagomedov.