Alexandre Pantoja believes Kai Kara-France is most likely title challenger following UFC 310 win: “Makes the most sense”

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja believes a fight with Kai Kara-France is likely next.

‘The Cannibal’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 310 over the weekend. Back for the first time since defeating Steve Erceg in May, Alexandre Pantoja faced former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura. The 32-year-old was granted a near-unprecedented title shot in his promotional debut, given the Brazilian’s dominance over the division.

While Asakura landed some big shots in round one, he was quickly taken down and submitted in round two. With the victory, Alexandre Pantoja scored his third title defense and earned his seventh win in a row. Given his multiple victories over top contenders such as Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval there’s not much left for the Brazilian.

Following his win on Saturday, Alexandre Pantoja called for a meeting with UFC legend Demetrious Johnson. However, at 38 years old, ‘Mighty Mouse’ publically turned down the fight. Having already rejected a potential move to bantamweight, options are limited for Pantoja. However, the flyweight champion has someone in mind.

Alexandre Pantoja believes a fight with Kai Kara-France next makes the most sense.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/kgEW0FtMiE — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 11, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja shows interest in Kai Kara-France rematch

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s show earlier today, Alexandre Pantoja showed interest in a fight with Kai Kara-France. While ‘Don’t Blink’ has lost two of his last three bouts, he is coming off a knockout win over Steve Erceg in August. Having already defeated Kara-France on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016, Pantoja is eager to run it back.

“I’m different, he’s different. Oh yeah [I’m interested in that fight].” UFC champion Alexandre Pantoja stated, when asked about a potential rematch with Kai Kara-France. “For now, that’s the one that makes the most sense. In the last three fights, he’s lost twice. But for now, with what I’ve done to my division, nothing makes sense anymore.”

He continued, “I fight the number one, number two, top ten, then you bring in someone from somewhere else. I think everybody has a chance right now. Very nice fight. Yeah, Kai Kara-France is a very exciting fight. That’s the one that’s going to bring me to another level.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC flyweight champion? Do you want to see Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France 2?