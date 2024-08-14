UFC CEO Dana White responds to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight: “You put yourself in this position”

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight.

Muhammad Mokaev (13-0 MMA) is riding high after his latest victory over Manel Kape (19-7 MMA) just last month at UFC 304.

With that victory, Mokaev fulfilled his contract with the UFC and remains undefeated in MMA.

In the aftermath of UFC 304 Dana White said Mokaev was welcome to go and sign with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) or anyone else for that matter, as the UFC was no longer interested in resigning him.

Apparently the PFL has shown no interest in signing Mokaev.

Unfortunately for the Brit, he’s made a reputation with his bad behavior both inside and outside the cage and with UFC management.

Seemingly, Dana White is doubling down on those comments, at the post-event press conference following last night’s return of the Contender Series, the CEO said:

“Nobody’s gonna fight for free. People can talk all the sh*t they want about how we pay, but nobody’s fighting free.”

Continuing, White shared:

“It is what it is. I always say this: this is an opportunity to be here and to perform in front of the entire world. And (Mokaev) is just a guy that did everything wrong and pissed these guys off.”

Concluding, Dana White said overall the promotion was not happy with Muhammad Mokaev:

“I wasn’t involved in any of the stuff that happened with him, but the matchmakers and Hunter (Campbell) were. And they weren’t happy with him. They weren’t happy with the way he acted. They weren’t happy with a lot of things he did and said.”

“I guess you can look back now and regret it. But you did it. You did it, and you put yourself in this position.”

Where do you think Mokaev will eventually end up? Do you think the young 24-year-old is deserving of a second chance with the UFC?

