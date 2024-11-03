Manel Kape fires warning at Brandon Moreno following UFC Edmonton

By Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Manel Kape has some words for Brandon Moreno following UFC Edmonton.

Manel Kape

Moreno scored a unanimous decision win over Amir Albazi inside Rogers Place this past Saturday night. It was a dominant performance from Moreno. “The Assassin Baby” succeeded in rebounding from a split decision loss to Brandon Royval earlier this year.

While Kape has given Moreno his due, he feels he can buckle the legs of the former two-time UFC flyweight champion.

Manel Kape Sends Warning to Brandon Moreno

Manel Kape was paying attention to Brandon Moreno’s performance against Amir Albazi. The former RIZIN champion hopped on ‘X’ to send Moreno the following message:

“I would like to see Moreno stand like that in front of me, I would make him dance the chicken dance . But we have to give the credits, good performance.”

Moreno is willing to face another contender before fighting for UFC gold again. He recently told reporters that he doesn’t feel he necessarily locked up another crack at Alexandre Pantoja (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t know, man, hopefully (I get the title shot),” Moreno said. “I have to be honest with myself, maybe I have to fight one more time before the title, but I don’t know what the UFC is thinking right now. Maybe they get so impressed with the performance tonight that they say, ‘Maybe he can get the title next.’ I know Royval is there, I know Kai Kara France is there trying to get their opportunity for the title next. I don’t know. I’ll be ready for whatever.”

If Kape expects to face Moreno, he must get past Bruno Gustavo da Silva. The two are scheduled to collide at a UFC Fight Night event on December 14th.

