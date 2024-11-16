VIDEO | Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier share a cordial back-and-forth ahead of UFC 309

By Curtis Calhoun - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier may never be friends after their heated UFC rivalry, but their cordiality is improving over time.

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier

Jones will face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 main event on Saturday in New York. He’ll make his long-awaited first UFC heavyweight title defense almost two full years since winning the belt at UFC 285.

Jones and Cormier are two of the UFC’s two-division champions in the promotion’s history. Before either attained ‘champ-champ’ status, their careers were forever linked after two instant classics inside the Octagon.

Jones and Cormier shared a brief, friendly conversation ahead of UFC 285, as captured on video during the pre-fight fighter meetings. Cormier has since downplayed the moment, saying that anyone hoping for a happy ending between them will be disappointed.

But, things took a small step in the right direction between Jones and Cormier during the UFC 309 weigh-in show.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier put their past bad blood aside

As you can watch in the clip above, Cormier asked Jones two interesting questions during the UFC 309 weigh-in show. They briefly spoke about their rivalry and how Jones continuously rises to the occasion in high-profile fights.

Cormier retired after a trilogy loss to Miocic in 2020. He entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022 and is one of the top voices of UFC broadcasts.

Meanwhile, Jones is uncertain about his future and has teased retirement after UFC 309. But, UFC CEO Dana White remains hopeful he can entice the Jones vs. Miocic winner to fight Tom Aspinall next year.

Jones got the last laugh in both fights against Cormier, earning wins at UFC 182 and UFC 214. His win at UFC 214 was overturned to a no-contest after failing a drug test.

Jones vs. Cormier is one of MMA’s all-time great rivalries, and both legends are beloved by fight fans, athletes, and pundits. Their brief dialogue during the UFC 309 weigh-in show demonstrates that even the messiest rivalries can turn a page.

