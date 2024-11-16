VIDEO | Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier share a cordial back-and-forth ahead of UFC 309

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier may never be friends after their heated UFC rivalry, but their cordiality is improving over time.

Jones will face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 main event on Saturday in New York. He’ll make his long-awaited first UFC heavyweight title defense almost two full years since winning the belt at UFC 285.

Jones and Cormier are two of the UFC’s two-division champions in the promotion’s history. Before either attained ‘champ-champ’ status, their careers were forever linked after two instant classics inside the Octagon.

Jones and Cormier shared a brief, friendly conversation ahead of UFC 285, as captured on video during the pre-fight fighter meetings. Cormier has since downplayed the moment, saying that anyone hoping for a happy ending between them will be disappointed.

But, things took a small step in the right direction between Jones and Cormier during the UFC 309 weigh-in show.