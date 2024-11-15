WATCH | Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during faceoff following weigh-in

Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul during their faceoff following weigh-ins on Thursday night.

After the ceremonial weigh-ins, Tyson and Paul had their faceoff when the former heavyweight champ slapped Paul.

The faceoff got heated as Tyson landed a good slap on Paul. However, Paul didn’t seem to be too fazed by the slap, as security was quick to break them up.

But, the slap by Mike Tyson adds to the anticipation of the bout even more. What caused Tyson to slap Paul is uncertain, but after the slap, Paul said

“I didn’t even feel it. He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf,” Paul said after the slap. “Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow you’re getting knocked the f*ck out. It’s personal now! He must die!”

Tyson, meanwhile, didn’t want to add anything further ahead of his return to the ring Friday night.

“Talk is over,” Tyson said.

Jake Paul is a -200 favorite while Mike Tyson is a +160 underdog.