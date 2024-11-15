WATCH | Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during faceoff following weigh-in
Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul during their faceoff following weigh-ins on Thursday night.
After the ceremonial weigh-ins, Tyson and Paul had their faceoff when the former heavyweight champ slapped Paul.
MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson
— Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024
The faceoff got heated as Tyson landed a good slap on Paul. However, Paul didn’t seem to be too fazed by the slap, as security was quick to break them up.
But, the slap by Mike Tyson adds to the anticipation of the bout even more. What caused Tyson to slap Paul is uncertain, but after the slap, Paul said
“I didn’t even feel it. He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf,” Paul said after the slap. “Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow you’re getting knocked the f*ck out. It’s personal now! He must die!”
Tyson, meanwhile, didn’t want to add anything further ahead of his return to the ring Friday night.
“Talk is over,” Tyson said.
Jake Paul is a -200 favorite while Mike Tyson is a +160 underdog.
Jake Paul vows to KO Mike Tyson
The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer not only wants to beat Tyson on Friday night, but he plans on doing it in devastating fashion.
Paul said at the press conference that he is confident the fight won’t go the distance.
“No, someone’s getting put to sleep. It’s going to be a war and we’re both heavy hitters. It’s not going the full 16 minutes,” Paul said.
Jake Paul also knows beating Mike Tyson does wonders for his career. He also knows he will continue to have doubters no matter what he does.
“I’m blessed to be in the position I am, to be highly criticized. That just means I’m doing something right. No one has had a boxing career like mine. It’ll be studied and judged, but I’ve risen to the top in four years because I’ve taken risks,” Jake Paul said about his fight against Mike Tyson. “I was the underdog all the way up until Nate Robinson and that’s something that people don’t remember [and] don’t give any credit to, but I put it on the line against some of the best in the sport every single time. That’s why I’m here on Netflix against the biggest name in boxing right now.”
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson will air for free globally on Netflix. The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
