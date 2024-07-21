Mike Perry reacts following TKO loss to Jake Paul: “Shout out to Nate Diaz who went 10 rounds with him!”

Mike Perry was all class following his defeat on Saturday night, congratulating Jake Paul while shouting out Nate Diaz.

Perry (0-2 Boxing, 5-0 BKFC) squared off with Paul (10-1 Boxing) in a cruiserweight bout slated for eight rounds yesterday evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Although finding a ton of success under the BKFC banner following his split from the UFC, ‘Platinum’ had only ever competed in one professional boxing match prior to tonight’s affair, which he lost by KO back in 2015.

Standing in the way of Perry’s first professional boxing victory was Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ had entered tonight’s bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a first-round TKO victory over Ryan Bourland this past March (see that here).

Ultimately, Mike Perry was unable to overcome the size, power and speed that Jake Paul offered up on Saturday evening. ‘Platinum’ was the casualty of three knockdowns (see those here), two of which came in the opening six minutes, with the third and final sit-down taking place in Round 6.

It was not the showing that Perry or most MMA fans were hoping for, but that didn’t prevent ‘Platinum’ from keeping it classy after the bout’s conclusion.

‘The King of Violence’ took to ‘X‘ with the following statement where he congratulated Jake Paul while shouting out fellow former UFC fighter Nate Diaz:

Congrats @jakepaul , shout out to @NateDiaz209 who went 10 rounds with him. Thanks to everyone who came out. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 21, 2024

“Congrats @jakepaul, shout out to @NateDiaz209 who went 10 rounds with him. Thanks to everyone who came out.”

What will come next for Mike Perry remains to be seen, as immediately following Saturday’s defeat BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor took to social media to announce that he was firing ‘Platinum’ from his promotion (see that here).

Who and where would you like to see Perry fight next following his TKO loss to Jake Paul?