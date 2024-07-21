Mike Perry reacts following TKO loss to Jake Paul: “Shout out to Nate Diaz who went 10 rounds with him!”

By Jeffrey Walter - July 21, 2024

Mike Perry was all class following his defeat on Saturday night, congratulating Jake Paul while shouting out Nate Diaz.

Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, Boxing

Perry (0-2 Boxing, 5-0 BKFC) squared off with Paul (10-1 Boxing) in a cruiserweight bout slated for eight rounds yesterday evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Although finding a ton of success under the BKFC banner following his split from the UFC, ‘Platinum’ had only ever competed in one professional boxing match prior to tonight’s affair, which he lost by KO back in 2015.

Standing in the way of Perry’s first professional boxing victory was Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ had entered tonight’s bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a first-round TKO victory over Ryan Bourland this past March (see that here).

Ultimately, Mike Perry was unable to overcome the size, power and speed that Jake Paul offered up on Saturday evening. ‘Platinum’ was the casualty of three knockdowns (see those here), two of which came in the opening six minutes, with the third and final sit-down taking place in Round 6.

It was not the showing that Perry or most MMA fans were hoping for, but that didn’t prevent ‘Platinum’ from keeping it classy after the bout’s conclusion.

‘The King of Violence’ took to ‘X‘ with the following statement where he congratulated Jake Paul while shouting out fellow former UFC fighter Nate Diaz:

Congrats @jakepaul, shout out to @NateDiaz209 who went 10 rounds with him. Thanks to everyone who came out.”

What will come next for Mike Perry remains to be seen, as immediately following Saturday’s defeat BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor took to social media to announce that he was firing ‘Platinum’ from his promotion (see that here).

Who and where would you like to see Perry fight next following his TKO loss to Jake Paul?

Related

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor

Jake Paul reacts after Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC

Jeffrey Walter - July 20, 2024
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC following loss to Jake Paul

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Conor McGregor has fired Mike Perry from BKFC following his loss to Jake Paul this evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing, Pros react
Jake Paul

Pros react after Jake Paul stops Mike Perry: "Juiced out of his head"

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

The highly anticipated cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul and Mike Perry took place this evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul stops Mike Perry in Round 6 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry takes place tonight live from Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry - Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

The highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match takes place tonight live from Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry

VIDEO | Brawl breaks out during Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry faceoff

Curtis Calhoun - July 19, 2024
Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to embarrass all of BKFC after Conor McGregor states he’s rooting for Mike Perry

Susan Cox - July 19, 2024

Jake Paul is vowing to embarrass all of BKFC after Conor McGregor shared that he’s rooting for Mike Perry this weekend.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Former UFC fighter Darren Till believes he'd knock out Jake Paul and Mike Perry

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has stated that he believes he could knock out both Jake Paul and Mike Perry.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Mike Perry

Mike Tyson expresses concern over Jake Paul “jeopardizing” the biggest fight of his career

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2024

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson isn’t a fan of Jake Paul boxing Mike Perry on Saturday night, according to the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor rooting for Mike Perry against 'little dweeb' Jake Paul: "He's had such a rise in the sport"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024

BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor is rooting for Mike Perry in his boxing match with Jake Paul.