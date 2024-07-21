Jake Paul reacts after Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC

Jake Paul, like many, think it is “f**ked up” that Conor McGregor fired Mike Perry from BKFC this evening.

Paul (10-1) and Perry (0-2) came to blows in an eight-round cruiserweight contest Saturday night in Tampa Bay.

In the lead up to the boxing match, UFC star and BKFC co-owner, Conor McGregor, said he was rooting for the ‘King of Violence’ to defeat ‘The Problem Child’ in their upcoming showdown.

“You can make a new name for yourself. Look at what has happened to Mike Perry.” Conor McGregor stated at the BKFC Spain press conference, discussing Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry. “One of our big stars, ‘The King of Violence’ he titles himself. You know, he’s had such a rise in the sport and now he’s up against a little dweeb of a thing in a fight this weekend. We’re all rooting for him! This [man] is the real deal.”

Unfortunately for Perry, and many MMA fans, he was unable to overcome the size and power of Jake Paul on Saturday night in Florida. ‘The Problem Child’ dropped ‘Platinum’ twice in the opening two rounds before ultimately putting him away with a third knockdown in round six (watch here).

While it was another dominant performance from Jake Paul, many pros still took issue with the size advantage that Paul had over Perry (see that here).

Perry’s dismal performance against Paul quickly triggered Conor McGregor to do a 180 on his previous endorsement. The Irishman took to ‘X‘ shortly following the bouts conclusion to announce that he was firing ‘Platinum’ from the BKFC.

With all that happening in the immediate aftermath of the match, Jake Paul was able to comment on McGregor’s brash business dealings during tonight’s post-fight press conference.

“Hey, that’s f**ked up that you fired your BKFC champion, but I told you that was going to happen. You know, I told you exactly what was going to happen and he was big upping his boy Mike Perry. So, I said ‘Ok Conor, after I f**k up Mike Perry then you’re next!’. So Conor’s on Twitter all the time, Conor’s on his yacht all the time, but guess where he’s not? In the ring, fighting me. So he can talk all the sh*t he wants, but the Notorious MMA is scared of Jake Joseph Paul from Disney channel.”

Do you think we will ever see Jake Paul and Conor McGregor comes to blows in the squared circle?