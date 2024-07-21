Video | Jake Paul calls out current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Jake Paul has called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira following his win over Mike Perry.

Last night, Jake Paul dropped Mike Perry on several occasions en-route to picking up a TKO victory. Perry proved how tough he is once again, but the size advantage was just too much for him to overcome. Now, as ‘Platinum’ prepares to return to BKFC, Paul has his eyes on his next target.

That will be, if all goes well, Mike Tyson. That contest was supposed to happen this summer but was pushed back to November due to medical issues for the veteran heavyweight.

Following his win over Perry, ‘The Problem Child’ also called out a current UFC champion – Alex Pereira.