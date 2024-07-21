Video | Jake Paul calls out current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

By Harry Kettle - July 21, 2024

Jake Paul has called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira following his win over Mike Perry.

Jake Paul calls out Alex Pereira

Last night, Jake Paul dropped Mike Perry on several occasions en-route to picking up a TKO victory. Perry proved how tough he is once again, but the size advantage was just too much for him to overcome. Now, as ‘Platinum’ prepares to return to BKFC, Paul has his eyes on his next target.

RELATED: Mike Perry reacts following TKO loss to Jake Paul: “Shout out to Nate Diaz who went 10 rounds with him!”

That will be, if all goes well, Mike Tyson. That contest was supposed to happen this summer but was pushed back to November due to medical issues for the veteran heavyweight.

Following his win over Perry, ‘The Problem Child’ also called out a current UFC champion – Alex Pereira.

Paul calls out Pereira

“Alex Pereira. Alex Pereira you said you wanna box, I’m the king of this, I’m the king of this. Come over, we can make it happen. I want you Alex Pereira.”

“I just beat a BKFC champion, I’ve beaten multiple UFC champions, and he said he wants to box. So, Alex Pereira, after Mike Tyson, let’s make it happen.”

“It’s anyone, anytime, any place.”

We all know just how dangerous ‘Poatan’ is. Plus, his experience in kickboxing proves just how capable he is inside the ring. In equal measure, something tells us the UFC light heavyweight champion has more important things on his mind. As for Jake Paul, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not this Tyson fight actually comes to fruition.

What do you expect to happen if this fight actually gets booked one day? Would you be interested in seeing it, or would it be a waste of time? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Boxing News Jake Paul

