Georges St-Pierre vs. Demian Maia announced for UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 in December

By Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre will grapple Demian Maia in December.

Georges St-Pierre and Demian Maia.

‘Rush’ announced his return to competition earlier this month at International Fight Week. Last facing Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in 2017, Georges St-Pierre scored a submission win over ‘The Count’. That gave him gold in a second weight class but would wind up being his final contest.

Well, that’ll go down as his final fight in the cage, anyway. Earlier this month, Georges St-Pierre announced his intention to return to competition at Fight Pass Invitational 6 in December. The grappling match will be his first competition of any kind since retiring. Now, he has an opponent in the form of Damien Maia.

The Brazilian announced the news on social media earlier today. Last week, Georges St-Pierre pitched multiple opponents, including the Diaz brothers, as possible grappling foes. However, he will instead face a veteran that is considered one of the greatest grapplers in UFC history.

RELATED: GEORGES ST-PIERRE CROWNS ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI POUND-FOR-POUND NUMBER ONE: “HE’S THE BEST”

“Every now and then, something comes up that still does really motivate you. Grappling @GeorgesStPierre will be a huge challenge & great motivation. You GSP are one of the greatest competitors ever, whom I respect a lot. I’m game! Looking forward to competing at @ufc invitational.”

For Demian Maia, the December grappling match will be his first combat sports appearance since June 2021. At UFC 263, the Brazilian suffered his second-straight loss, losing to Belal Muhammad. That fight was the last on his UFC contract and wasn’t re-signed by the company.

For months following his last UFC appearance, Demian Maia called for a retirement fight in the company. While he didn’t get that wish, he will get to welcome back Georges St-Pierre to competition in December.

What do you make of this grappling match announcement? Are you excited about Georges St-Pierre vs. Demian Maia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Demian Maia Georges St. Pierre UFC

Related

Blagoy Ivanov

The UFC removes three fighters from their active roster, including Blagoy Ivanov

Susan Cox - July 20, 2023
Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa reacts after booking Khamzat Chimaev fight for UFC 294

Susan Cox - July 20, 2023

Paulo Costa is reacting after booking a fight with Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 294.

Cory Sandhagen
Rob Font

UFC Nashville gets a new main event as Cory Sandhagen now takes on Rob Font

Cole Shelton - July 20, 2023

Cory Sandhagen will remain on UFC Nashville and will still headline the card.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reacts after Umar Nurmagomedov is forced to withdraw from UFC Nashville main event

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov pulling out of his scheduled bout against Cory Sandhagen.

Conor McGregor
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo reacts to Conor McGregor’s celebration on TUF 31: “Wasn’t actually running to celebrate the win”

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Henry Cejudo has used Conor McGregor’s celebration on The Ultimate Fighter to take another shot at the Irishman.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC

Israel Adesanya responds to critics claiming he is “soft” for promoting Sean Strickland as future opponent

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023
Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Video | Umar Nurmagomedov shares footage of injury that forced him out of Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Umar Nurmagomedov has shared footage of the injury that has forced him out of his scheduled fight with Cory Sandhagen.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims he is now fighting Sean Strickland at UFC 293 as Dricus Du Plessis won't accept

Cole Shelton - July 19, 2023

Israel Adesanya says he won’t be fighting Dricus Du Plessis his next time out.

Dana White, UFC 294
Islam Makhachev

Dana White announces main and co-main event of UFC 294 including Islam Makhachev's title defense

Cole Shelton - July 19, 2023

UFC president Dana White has announced the main and co-main event of UFC 294 which is set to take place on October 21 in Abu Dhabi.

Maycee Barber and Julianna Pena.
Maycee Barber

Julianna Pena responds to Maycee Barber: "This girl has never fought for a world title!"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has taken aim at Maycee Barber.