Ciryl Gane reveals devastating injury suffered in controversial win over Alexander Volkov: “There was no foot left”

Ciryl Gane fought Alexander Volkov with an injured foot at UFC 310 over the weekend.

‘Bon Gamin’ returned to the cage over the weekend in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since knocking out Serghei Spivac last September, Ciryl Gane faced off with Alexander Volkov once again. The Frenchman had handed ‘Drago’ a unanimous decision loss back in 2021, but the Russian entered UFC 310 riding a four-fight winning streak.

In the end, Ciryl Gane scored yet another decision win over Alexander Volkov. However, the result was an incredibly controversial one. Post-fight, UFC President Dana White was on camera telling Volkov the decision was terrible. However, the promoter was far from the only one to slam the judges, with fans and fighters alike slamming the result on social media.

For what it’s worth, Ciryl Gane was apparently fighting injured on Saturday night. Taking to Instagram Stories, ‘Bon Gamin’ posted an x-ray of his foot, showing a clear injury. According to Gane, the injury happened at the start of the first round. Despite the injury, the Frenchman decided to fight on.

Ciryl Gane shows an X-ray of his foot injury after the Alexander Volkov fight 😳 “It wasn’t just my toe, but also both metatarsals that gave way at the start of the first round. Needless to say, there was no foot left, but we didn’t give up and fought with them.” 📸 @ciryl_gane… pic.twitter.com/wpqatZ9b0K — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 9, 2024

Ciryl Gane reveals injury following controversial UFC 310 win over Alexander Volkov

While Ciryl Gane’s injury is a devastating one, it’s unlikely to quiet doubters following his UFC 310 win. For what it’s worth, the former interim heavyweight champion wasn’t very impressed with his victory either. At the post-fight press conference, Gane admitted that even he was disappointed with his win over Alexander Volkov.

“I was frustrated about my fight because of this.” Ciryl Gane stated at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference, discussing his injury. “I was frustrated because I started my training in July for this fight, and I started the fight like this. Like, the first second you [land a punch, the injury happens]. But, I want to be back as soon as I can.”

He continued, “We’ll see for my toes. We’re going to go back to training… We’re going to go back really early to the gym because I want to stay active. I want to be back in the cage as soon as I can.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight? Do you think Alexander Volkov deserved the decision over Ciryl Gane?