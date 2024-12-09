Ciryl Gane reveals devastating injury suffered in controversial win over Alexander Volkov: “There was no foot left”

By Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024

Ciryl Gane fought Alexander Volkov with an injured foot at UFC 310 over the weekend.

Ciryl Gane

‘Bon Gamin’ returned to the cage over the weekend in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since knocking out Serghei Spivac last September, Ciryl Gane faced off with Alexander Volkov once again. The Frenchman had handed ‘Drago’ a unanimous decision loss back in 2021, but the Russian entered UFC 310 riding a four-fight winning streak.

In the end, Ciryl Gane scored yet another decision win over Alexander Volkov. However, the result was an incredibly controversial one. Post-fight, UFC President Dana White was on camera telling Volkov the decision was terrible. However, the promoter was far from the only one to slam the judges, with fans and fighters alike slamming the result on social media.

For what it’s worth, Ciryl Gane was apparently fighting injured on Saturday night. Taking to Instagram Stories, ‘Bon Gamin’ posted an x-ray of his foot, showing a clear injury. According to Gane, the injury happened at the start of the first round. Despite the injury, the Frenchman decided to fight on.

RELATED: DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON OPENS UP ON DECISION TO REJECT UFC TITLE SHOT OFFER FROM ALEXANDRE PANTOJA: “MY LEGACY DOESN’T NEED HIM”

Ciryl Gane reveals injury following controversial UFC 310 win over Alexander Volkov

While Ciryl Gane’s injury is a devastating one, it’s unlikely to quiet doubters following his UFC 310 win. For what it’s worth, the former interim heavyweight champion wasn’t very impressed with his victory either. At the post-fight press conference, Gane admitted that even he was disappointed with his win over Alexander Volkov.

“I was frustrated about my fight because of this.” Ciryl Gane stated at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference, discussing his injury. “I was frustrated because I started my training in July for this fight, and I started the fight like this. Like, the first second you [land a punch, the injury happens]. But, I want to be back as soon as I can.”

He continued, “We’ll see for my toes. We’re going to go back to training… We’re going to go back really early to the gym because I want to stay active. I want to be back in the cage as soon as I can.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight? Do you think Alexander Volkov deserved the decision over Ciryl Gane?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexander Volkov Ciryl Gane UFC

Related

Demetrious Johnson ONE

Demetrious Johnson opens up on decision to reject UFC title shot offer from Alexandre Pantoja: "My legacy doesn't need him"

Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024
Dana White, Nobuyuki Sakakibara
Kai Asakura

Dana White open to signing more RIZIN fighters despite Kai Asakura's loss at UFC 310: "I would love to do it"

Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024

UFC President Dana White is open to working with RIZIN after Kai Asakaura’s debut over the weekend.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington continues to take aim at Kamaru Usman: "He is a cheater and coward"

Cole Shelton - December 9, 2024

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has continued to take aim at his rival Kamaru Usman.

Dominick Reyes Anthony Smith
dominick reyes

Dominick Reyes reflects on UFC 310 win against 'true warrior' Anthony Smith: 'God bless Anthony'

Fernando Quiles - December 9, 2024

Dominick Reyes has reflected on his UFC 310 clash with a “true warrior” in Anthony Smith.

Kamaru Usman Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman reacts to Belal Muhammad being stopped by security at UFC 310: 'Joe Rogan had to vouch for you'

Fernando Quiles - December 9, 2024

Kamaru Usman shared a laugh at the expense of Belal Muhammad following the UFC 310 co-main event.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, Belal Muhammad

Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on Shavkat Rakhmonov's face-off with Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024
Jon Jones, Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira gives his prediction for possible Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024

Alex Pereira has expressed his thoughts on the heavily rumored title unification between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili reveals story behind fan scuffle at UFC 310

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed his side of the story behind a scuffle he had with a fan at UFC 310.

Kai Asakura
UFC

Kai Asakura breaks silence after debut defeat at UFC 310

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024

UFC newcomer Kai Asakura has broken his silence following his defeat to Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 310.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor roasts Belal Muhammad following UFC 310 security blunder: 'You barely got into the ring'

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Conor McGregor went scorched earth on Belal Muhammad during the UFC 310 pay-per-view.