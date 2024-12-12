Michael Chandler interested in facing Colby Covington after UFC Tampa: “He just doesn’t have it anymore”

By Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is down to meet Colby Covington at 170 pounds.

Colby Covington and Michael Chandler

‘Iron’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 309 last month in New York. Back for the first time since being submitted by Dustin Poirier two years ago, Michael Chandler again met Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ previously handed the former Bellator star a knockout loss in a bid for vacant UFC gold in 2021.

Despite a last-minute flurry from Michael Chandler, the Brazilian again emerged with a win. Following the defeat, the 38-year-old was obviously disappointed but still called out Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview. However, given the Irishman’s ongoing legal issues, it’s unlikely Chandler will face him next.

With that in mind, Michael Chandler is down to face almost anybody. In recent weeks, the former UFC title challenger has recently called out names such as Jorge Masvidal and even shown interest in a move to 170 pounds. If Chandler moves to welterweight, he’s also eager for a showdown against Colby Covington.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON UNLEASHES ON ‘WOMAN BEATER’ JON JONES: “HE IS A F*CKING COWARD!”

Michael Chandler

(via Zuffa LLC)

Michael Chandler interested in showdown with Colby Covington following UFC Tampa

‘Chaos’ is currently set to face Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa on Saturday night. The bout will be Colby Covington’s first in over a year, and he’s also taking it on short notice. It’s a fight that Michael Chandler believes will end badly for the former interim champion. Speaking to Lucky Block, the lightweight discussed a future meeting with Covington.

“I’d love to see Colby Covington get his block knocked off by Joaquin Buckley this weekend. I mean, what an interesting decision.” Michael Chandler stated to Lucky Block in a recent interview. “You sit out for all those years, lose a title fight and all of a sudden you come back kind of on short notice against Joaquin Buckley. Colby’s not the smartest guy, he’s not the brightest bulb and we’ll see it on Saturday night. I think Joaquin Buckley goes out there and I think he finishes Colby, I do. I think Colby just doesn’t have it anymore, I don’t really know if Colby ever really had it, to be honest with you.”

He continued, “Never say never when it comes to a fight with Colby. I’ve made it very clear. I don’t like making 155, I love fights at 170 and to me, Colby is a 155er who doesn’t want to cut much weight. He isn’t a big guy and I bet him and I weigh within a couple of pounds of each other when we are at our heaviest…. Then maybe it’s me vs Colby, Masvidal has thrown my name out and Max Holloway is coming up to the lightweight division. Let’s get the BMF belt on the line.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Michael Chandler vs. Colby Covington?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

