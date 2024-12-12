Ilia Topuria explains decision to move up to lightweight for his next fight: “I will not leave the title vacant”

By Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is elaborating on his comments about a lightweight move.

Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria

‘El Matador’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 308 in October. Just months after dethroning Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria met another featherweight great in the form of Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ earned the title bout riding a wave of momentum, having knocked out Justin Gaethje in April in a rare lightweight appearance.

Pre-fight, Ilia Topuria promised to become the first to crack the Hawaiian’s chin. While it took almost three rounds, the UFC featherweight champion lived up to his word. Following Topuria’s knockout win, the 27-year-old was linked to a potential rematch with Volkanovski. However, it seems the featherweight is instead looking upwards.

Earlier this week, ‘El Matador’ revealed plans to move to lightweight for his next UFC appearance. While Ilia Topuria is aware he might not fight for gold in his 155-pound debut, that’s fine with him. Instead, the featherweight champion is interested in a bout with Charles Oliveira. For his part, ‘Do Bronx’ is fresh off a decision win over Michael Chandler last month.

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria discusses potential lightweight move

However, Ilia Topuria’s lightweight move isn’t set in stone quite yet. Taking to social media earlier today, ‘El Matador’ opened up on the situation in-depth. Topuria started off by mentioning that the featherweight title isn’t vacant yet and that nobody is forcing him into this situation.

Furthermore, Ilia Topuria’s move to lightweight is still awaiting promotional approval. The 27-year-old wrote that he hasn’t even discussed the situation with the UFC yet, so there’s a possibility he’ll compete at 145 pounds in his next fight. For what it’s worth, Dana White has previously shot down the possibility of Topuria moving to lightweight.

Before Topuria’s knockout win over Holloway in October, White was asked about the possibility of the featherweight moving up. In response, the UFC President stated that the idea is a bit far-fetched, given his lack of title defenses.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight champion? Do you want to see Ilia Topuria move to lightweight?

Ilia Topuria UFC

