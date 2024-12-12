REPORT | PFL signs former UFC prospect Sage Northcutt for 2025 debut

By Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

According to a recent report, PFL has signed former UFC and ONE Championship star Sage Northcutt.

Sage Northcutt

‘Super Sage’ hasn’t been seen in action since a trip to the cage last May in Colorado. The bout was Sage Northcutt’s first since being flattened by Cosmo Alexandre in 2019, and he looked stellar. It took less than a round for the welterweight prospect to earn a submission victory over Ahmed Mujtaba via heel hook.

However, the celebration was short-lived. Sage Northcutt booked a fight against Shinya Aoki for January at ONE 165, but visa issues involving his team forced him to pull out. Afterward, the 28-year-old became embroiled in a feud with ONE Championship. After a few months of back-and-forth, Northcutt was released.

Just two months on from his release, Sage Northcutt has reportedly found a new home. As first reported by MMA Junkie, ‘Super Sage’ has signed a deal with the PFL. As of now, it is unknown how long the deal is or what format Northcutt will be competing in. The 28-year-old will reportedly compete at welterweight. However, it remains unclear if he will fight in the 2025 season, or on their SuperFight series.

RELATED: BELLATOR CHAMPIONS PATRICIO PITBULL AND PATCHY MIX REQUEST RELEASE DUE TO INACTIVITY: “LET ME GO RESPECTFULLY”

Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt signs with the PFL following release from ONE Championship

Now 28 years old, Sage Northcutt’s MMA career hasn’t gone the way many expected. ‘Super Sage’ signed with the UFC in 2015, making his debut when he was just 19 years old. While he quickly rattled off wins over the likes of Francisco Trevino and Cody Pfister, he was handed his first career defeat by Bryan Barberena in 2016.

While Sage Northcutt quickly got back on the winning track, he never quite got his hype train back on the tracks. Following a knockout win over Zak Ottow in 2018, he parted ways with the UFC in favor of ONE Championship. That decision backfired, as Northcutt was handed a knockout loss in his promotional debut months later.

That loss to Cosmo Alexandre in 2019 also saw the young welterweight break several bones in his face. Due to the injuries, Sage Northcutt was forced out of action for nearly four years. Having earned a win over Mujtaba in his return last year, the 28-year-old will look to keep the momentum going in the PFL.

What do you make of this PFL news? Who do you want to see Sage Northcutt face in his return next year?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Sage Northcutt

Related

UFC CEO Dana White, PFL

UFC boss Dana White claims "things aren't looking good" for rival promotion PFL

BJ Penn Staff - December 8, 2024
Patricio Pitbull
Patchy Mix

Bellator champions Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix request release due to inactivity: "Let me go respectfully"

Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2024

Bellator champions Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix have become the latest to request a release.

Francis Ngannou, Turki Alalshikh
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Turki Alalshikh reveals options for Francis Ngannou's next fight: "One in MMA and one in Boxing"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

Saudi Arabian promoter Turki Alalshikh has opened up on what’s next for PFL champion Francis Ngannou.

Dakota Ditcheva
Taila Santos

Dakota Ditcheva opens up on MMA future following PFL tournament win: "I'm not abandoning that belt just yet"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Dakota Ditcheva has no plans of leaving the PFL for the UFC just yet.

Francis Ngannou, Andre Onana
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Video | Andre Onana play fights with PFL champion Francis Ngannou at Old Trafford: “I demand a rematch”

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

Manchester United star Andre Onana recently fought with PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

PFL 10 Poster

2024 PFL World Championships Results and Highlights

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024
Dakota Ditcheva
Taila Santos

WATCH | Dakota Ditcheva bludgeons Taila Santos to secure stunning PFL title victory

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

PFL flyweight Dakota Ditcheva has officially arrived with her win over Taila Santos.

Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg and Claressa Shields go back-and-forth over future boxing match: "Beat the s*it out of her!"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024

PFL women’s featherweight Superfights champion Cris Cyborg has called out Claressa Shields.

Dakota Ditcheva
Taila Santos

Dakota Ditcheva laughs off "jealousy" from fellow PFL fighters regarding her popularity: "Make your fights exciting"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024

PFL women’s flyweight contender Dakota Ditcheva is confident heading into her return.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

REPORT | Francis Ngannou's PFL debut did abysmally low numbers on pay-per-view

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024

According to a recent report, Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut earlier this month didn’t do great on pay-per-view.