REPORT | PFL signs former UFC prospect Sage Northcutt for 2025 debut

According to a recent report, PFL has signed former UFC and ONE Championship star Sage Northcutt.

‘Super Sage’ hasn’t been seen in action since a trip to the cage last May in Colorado. The bout was Sage Northcutt’s first since being flattened by Cosmo Alexandre in 2019, and he looked stellar. It took less than a round for the welterweight prospect to earn a submission victory over Ahmed Mujtaba via heel hook.

However, the celebration was short-lived. Sage Northcutt booked a fight against Shinya Aoki for January at ONE 165, but visa issues involving his team forced him to pull out. Afterward, the 28-year-old became embroiled in a feud with ONE Championship. After a few months of back-and-forth, Northcutt was released.

Just two months on from his release, Sage Northcutt has reportedly found a new home. As first reported by MMA Junkie, ‘Super Sage’ has signed a deal with the PFL. As of now, it is unknown how long the deal is or what format Northcutt will be competing in. The 28-year-old will reportedly compete at welterweight. However, it remains unclear if he will fight in the 2025 season, or on their SuperFight series.

Sage Northcutt signs with the PFL following release from ONE Championship

Now 28 years old, Sage Northcutt’s MMA career hasn’t gone the way many expected. ‘Super Sage’ signed with the UFC in 2015, making his debut when he was just 19 years old. While he quickly rattled off wins over the likes of Francisco Trevino and Cody Pfister, he was handed his first career defeat by Bryan Barberena in 2016.

While Sage Northcutt quickly got back on the winning track, he never quite got his hype train back on the tracks. Following a knockout win over Zak Ottow in 2018, he parted ways with the UFC in favor of ONE Championship. That decision backfired, as Northcutt was handed a knockout loss in his promotional debut months later.

That loss to Cosmo Alexandre in 2019 also saw the young welterweight break several bones in his face. Due to the injuries, Sage Northcutt was forced out of action for nearly four years. Having earned a win over Mujtaba in his return last year, the 28-year-old will look to keep the momentum going in the PFL.

What do you make of this PFL news? Who do you want to see Sage Northcutt face in his return next year?