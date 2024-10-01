Khalil Rountree plans to become the real “boogeyman” with KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 307
Khalil Rountree believes he will be considered the real boogeyman with a KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 307.
Rountree is set to headline UFC 307 on Saturday against Pereira for the light heavyweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that the oddsmakers have Pereira as a sizeable betting favorite. Although Pereira is the better favorite, Rountree is confident he won’t just win but will win by KO.
“I do want to be known as more dangerous, and more of a boogeyman than Alex. I win UFC 307 by knockout, that is the only way this fight ends,” Rountree said on UFC 307 Countdown.
If Rountree is going to win at UFC 307, many believe he will win by KO. The American is known for his striking ability and he has won four of his last five fights by knockout.
Khalil Rountree’s coach expects his fighter to earn KO win at UFC 307
Although Khalil Rountree is the betting underdog, his coach John Wood doesn’t care about that.
Instead, Wood says Rountree is the hardest hitter he has ever trained and has full confidence he will KO Alex Pereira at UFC 307.
“Khalil really is a unique fighter. The hardest-hitting person that I have ever worked with. He knows he can finish any human on the planet, that was the kind of thing we relied on before,” Wood said about Khalil Rountree. “Now, we are adding techniques and tactics to do that at the highest level. That is where he is really growing as a fighter, not just the talent, and the raw, the power, and the ability but the where and how you use it. It’s coming together really well at the right time. Khalil is going to be the new boogeyman after this because I truly believe he is going to finish Alex.”
UFC 307 goes down on Saturday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Khalil Rountree UFC