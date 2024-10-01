Khalil Rountree plans to become the real “boogeyman” with KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Khalil Rountree believes he will be considered the real boogeyman with a KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Rountree is set to headline UFC 307 on Saturday against Pereira for the light heavyweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that the oddsmakers have Pereira as a sizeable betting favorite. Although Pereira is the better favorite, Rountree is confident he won’t just win but will win by KO.

“I do want to be known as more dangerous, and more of a boogeyman than Alex. I win UFC 307 by knockout, that is the only way this fight ends,” Rountree said on UFC 307 Countdown.

If Rountree is going to win at UFC 307, many believe he will win by KO. The American is known for his striking ability and he has won four of his last five fights by knockout.