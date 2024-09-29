Benoit Saint-Denis issues statement following devastating UFC Paris loss to Renato Moicano
Benoit Saint-Denis has issued a statement following his rough loss to Renato Moicano on home turf.
Saint-Denis was hoping to rebound after being knocked out by Dustin Poirier earlier this year. For his bout with Moicano this past weekend, Saint-Denis had the benefit of fighting in France, his home country.
Ultimately, Saint-Denis could not secure a victory. By the end of the first round, the “God of War” looked like he had already been through a five-round beatdown. While Saint-Denis survived round two, the doctor would not let him go to the third stanza.
Benoit Saint-Denis Speaks Out on UFC Paris Loss
In a post on his Instagram account, Benoit Saint-Denis issued a statement on suffering a TKO defeat to Renato Moicano (translated via DeepL).
“It wasn’t my day, this sport is tough but incredible.
Thank you all for your unfailing support. Proud to have been able to represent France in the octagon at home.
Respect to my opponent for facing me at home and congratulations to him @renato_moicano_ufc.
God puts trials in our path and this one is nothing compared to what I’ve been through.”
Saint-Denis will take some time to recover from the rough beating he took this past Saturday. As far as what’s next goes, Saint-Denis has his work cut out for him. His stock takes a hit with back-to-back finishing losses.
At the age of 28, Saint-Denis does have time left to figure things out at a higher level. Time will tell if these recent losses will ultimately be a speed bump or if the “God of War” is in the midst of a rapid decline.
This is the first time in Saint-Denis’ pro MMA career where he has dropped two straight fights. He has just three losses.
