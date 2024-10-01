Renato Moicano destroys rankings panel after being snubbed following UFC Paris win

Renato Moicano Goes Off on UFC Rankings Panel

Renato Moicano caught wind of the UFC rankings update and he is none to pleased with staying at the number 11 spot. “Money” even mentioned fighters ranked above him who he feels are undeserving of their spots in a post on X.

If UFC Rankings Aren’t Total Bullshit, I Should Be Ranked #6 in the Lightweight Division Tomorrow. Why? In the last 8 months, I’ve fought 3 times and I’m on a 6-fight win streak in the lightweight division, with 5 stoppages. Yet, ranked above me are: — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 1, 2024

#10 Max Holloway: A legend, but he’s a 145 and will be facing Topuria for the featherweight belt at UFC 308. Even if he loses, his spot in the lightweight rankings makes no sense. He just beat Gaethje, so if anything, he should be ranked #3. I’d gladly take #7 if that was case.

#9 Rafael Fiziev: Coming off 2 losses to Mateusz Gamrot and Justin Gaethje. His last fight was in September 2023. #8 Mateusz Gamrot: Coming off a loss to Dan Hooker in August 2024. #7 Beneil Dariush: Coming off 2 losses to Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. His last fight was in December 2023.

Moicano revealed what number should be next to his name after scoring his fourth win in a row.

“There’s no way I’m not #6 in the lightweight division right now,” Moicano wrote.

Moicano might find himself pounding the table for an opponent who can get him into the top 5 after his bout with “BSD” saw no rankings movement. Many argue Moicano should be in the top 10 at the very least.