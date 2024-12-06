WATCH | Merab Dvalishvili confronts Umar Nurmagomedov backstage at UFC 310 weigh-ins

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili nearly came to blows with Umar Nurmagomedov earlier today.

‘The Machine’ and ‘Young Eagle’ finally had their long-awaited clash finalized earlier this week. Despite talk of Merab Dvalishvili rematching Petr Yan or Sean O’Malley, he instead signed a deal to face Umar Nurmagomedov. The Russian famously earned a title opportunity with a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen in August.

According to UFC President Dana White, the champion decided to face Umar Nurmagomedov, due to perceived disrespect. For what it’s worth, the Russian was vocal about Merab Dvalishvili prior to signing the contract earlier this week. Nurmagomedov felt that ‘The Machine’ was ducking him, and made it known on social media.

Well, it seems that those comments got on Merab Dvalishvili’s nerves. As first reported by RMC Sport Combat, and later Dan Fernandes of Sportsnet, the bantamweight champion confronted Umar Nurmagomedov earlier today. The two are currently in town for UFC 310 on Saturday, and they saw each other backstage at weigh-ins.

😳😳

C’est CHAUD entre Merab Dvalishvili et Umar Nurmagomedov !!! pic.twitter.com/nPD2MgMgDL — RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) December 6, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov nearly clash at UFC 310 weigh-ins

In videos posted to social media, Merab Dvalishvili took the challenger to task for “disrespecting” him. For what it’s worth, Umar Nurmagomedov shouted back, before being led away by UFC officials. While no punches were thrown by the bantamweights, it’s clear that there’s bad blood between them.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the only near-brawl featuring a UFC champion this week. Yesterday, light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was confronted by Jamahal Hill at the PI in Las Vegas, and the two nearly traded blows. ‘Poatan’ previously handed ‘Sweet Dreams’ a knockout loss in the main event of UFC 300 in April.

Then again, it’s not a massive surprise that Merab Dvalishvili was involved in this fracas. In August, ‘The Machine’ famously hopped in the crowd at the Craig Jones Invitational, confronting a fan who was taunting him.

What do you make of this UFC news? Are you excited about Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov?