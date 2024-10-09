Cory Sandhagen tells Sean O’Malley to “quit acting like a troll” and agree to fight him

By Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

Cory Sandhagen wants Sean O’Malley to fight him once he’s healthy.

Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen says he was rooting for Jose Aldo to win at UFC 307 so that could be his next fight. But, after Aldo lost, Sandhagen is now turning his attention to O’Malley as he believes it makes sense, as the winner should get a title shot.

However, Sean O’Malley has since claimed that he beat Merab Dvalishvili and subsequently is targeting a rematch which with ‘The Machine’, which Cory Sandhagen is not a fan of.

“Everyone wants to see me and O’Malley fight. Now he’s getting surgery and I don’t know the story of how long that has been going on or if that happened in the fight,” Cory Sandhagen said to The Schmo. “Me and O’Malley is like the biggest fight that you could maybe make right now in the division outside of the title fight, maybe even in the UFC it’s one of the best fights that the UFC can make. So, O’Malley I wish would just quit acting like a troll, like he won the last fight. He got dominated, and fight me. What are you doing?”

There is no question a bout between Sean O’Malley and Cory Sandhagen would be massive and a fight many fans would want to see. But, Sandhagen isn’t sure what O’Malley is doing or if ‘Suga’ has interest in that bout.

Cory Sandhagen lays out the timeframe for Sean O’Malley fight

If Sean O’Malley does agree to fight Cory Sandhagen, the hope is the fight can happen in March or April. He also believes it is a perfect Fight Night main event.

“I told the UFC I wanted to come back in December, but there is no one to fight. (The UFC) are doing Figgy and Yan right now so those two guys are off the table now. I wouldn’t wait till July, I don’t know why he wants such a long lay-off, but that’s what happens when you have your first loss. Yeah, they should do me and O’Malley in April or March for a big, big main event somewhere.”

The bout could no doubt be a main event or could be a co-main event on a pay-per-view. Regardless, Sandhagen is hopeful to face O’Malley next time out.

