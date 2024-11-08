Max Holloway explains why Alex Pereira inspires him ahead of lightweight move: “Let’s mimic it”

Max Holloway Turns to Alex Pereira for Inspiration

Max Holloway has already secured his legacy as a future UFC Hall of Famer. With that said, he isn’t shy in looking towards others to be inspired. “Blessed” recently hopped on the Kick streaming platform to share that Alex Pereira has served as an inspiration given how well he rebounded from a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya.

“All I know is, we saw Alex Pereira get finished, right? Next fight, he fought for the number one contender spot, fought for the title and he’s on a title run right now, a spectacular title run,” Holloway said. “Let’s mimic it, let’s do it. I get inspiration in that. He’s a beast, he is a beast.”

“Poatan” moved up to light heavyweight after his loss to Adesanya and captured the 205-pound gold. Holloway is hoping for similar results when he gets fully acclimated to the lightweight division.

Holloway has already scored one of the most scintillating knockouts of all time at 155 pounds. With just one second to spare in their UFC 300 clash, Holloway face planted Justin Gaethje to capture the symbolic BMF Championship.

Can “Blessed” win UFC gold in a second weight class?

