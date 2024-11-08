Max Holloway explains why Alex Pereira inspires him ahead of lightweight move: “Let’s mimic it”

By Fernando Quiles - November 8, 2024

Max Holloway has explained why he is taking inspiration from Alex Pereira.

Max Holloway Alex Pereira

Holloway is making an adjustment after suffering the first knockout loss of his pro MMA career. He will be moving up to the lightweight division permanently after being stopped by reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Holloway has had his share of defeats inside the Octagon, and he isn’t about to let his first loss via knockout deter him.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY OFFICIALLY MOVES TO LIGHTWEIGHT DIVISION FOLLOWING UFC 308 LOSS: “IT TAKES A TOLL CUTTING WEIGHT”

Max Holloway Turns to Alex Pereira for Inspiration

Max Holloway has already secured his legacy as a future UFC Hall of Famer. With that said, he isn’t shy in looking towards others to be inspired. “Blessed” recently hopped on the Kick streaming platform to share that Alex Pereira has served as an inspiration given how well he rebounded from a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya.

“All I know is, we saw Alex Pereira get finished, right? Next fight, he fought for the number one contender spot, fought for the title and he’s on a title run right now, a spectacular title run,” Holloway said. “Let’s mimic it, let’s do it. I get inspiration in that. He’s a beast, he is a beast.”

“Poatan” moved up to light heavyweight after his loss to Adesanya and captured the 205-pound gold. Holloway is hoping for similar results when he gets fully acclimated to the lightweight division.

Holloway has already scored one of the most scintillating knockouts of all time at 155 pounds. With just one second to spare in their UFC 300 clash, Holloway face planted Justin Gaethje to capture the symbolic BMF Championship.

Can “Blessed” win UFC gold in a second weight class?

If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Max Holloway UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC

Dricus du Plessis confident he can KO Alex Pereira after watching Khalil Rountree find success at UFC 307: “I am going to catch you eventually”

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2024
Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier explains how a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight could still happen: “Maybe, just maybe, we get that fight”

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes a Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou superfight could still happen in the future.

Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones is excited to unleash now-legal 12-6 elbows on Stipe Miocic at UFC 309: “I’ve been training extensively on different 12-6 elbow attacks”

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2024

UFC legend Jon Jones has said he’s excited to unleash 12-6 elbows on Stipe Miocic now that they’re officially legal in mixed martial arts.

Ryan Hall
UFC

Ryan Hall hints at dropping down to bantamweight, but does want Bryce Mitchell fight first

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024

Ryan Hall plans on returning in early 2025 and could do so at a new weight class.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones says he's "grateful" for Dana White reminding everyone that he's the top pound-for-pound fighter

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has nothing but praise for Dana White.

Bo Nickal, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov

Bo Nickal says he'd stop Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov in 90 seconds: "Not a tough fight"

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones gives a definitive answer on potential Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his most upfront answer as to whether or not he’ll entertain a fight with Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.

Dana White, Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dana White addresses political future after assisting with Donald Trump's campaign: "No personal political aspirations"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024

UFC President Dana White plans to end his political journey after helping Donald Trump return to power.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington claims 'crybaby' Dustin Poirier rejected UFC 309 showdown: "He still turned it down!"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has again slammed Dustin Poirier.

Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland gives UFC an ultimatum over Dricus du Plessis rematch

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has conditions for a potential title rematch with Dricus du Plessis next year.