Diego Lopes calls to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 312 in interim title fight: “Ilia wants to take time off…”

If Ilia Topuria is taking time off, Diego Lopes wants Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 312 in Australia.

‘El Matador’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 308 over the weekend. Back for the first time since winning featherweight gold against Alexander Volkanovski in February, Ilia Topuria met ‘Blessed’. Max Holloway earned the title shot with a stunning knockout victory over Justin Gaethje in April.

Heading into the fight, Ilia Topuria promised to hand the Hawaiian his first knockout loss. In the end, it took under three rounds for the champion to make good on his word. Sitting cageside was Alexander Volkanovski, who hoped to face ‘El Matador’ post-fight. However, Topuria shot down the rematch taking place anytime soon, saying that he needs to take time off.

However, Alexander Volkanovski still wants to fight at UFC 312 in Sydney. While ‘The Great’ is willing to wait to face Ilia Topuria, he now has an offer from Diego Lopes. For his part, the Brazilian is fresh off a dominant decision victory over Brian Ortega in September at the monumental Las Vegas Sphere card.

Diego Lopes wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski for an interim title in February at #UFC312 in Sydney 👀 🎥 @arielhelwani #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/elNE9Iy316 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 29, 2024

Diego Lopes wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski for interim title at UFC 312 next year

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Diego Lopes discussed the possible matchup. As the backup fighter for UFC 308’s main event over the weekend, he believes that he also deserves a title shot. With Ilia Topuria seemingly wanting to wait for a potential Spain event, Lopes is more than willing to face Alexander Volkanovski.

“Ilia mentioned on Saturday night that he wants to take some time off. The UFC also mentioned that they’re not really working on a date for Spain [yet].” Diego Lopes stated through a translator, discussing a possible Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski rematch. “It would make the most sense to fight Volk in Sydney for the interim title. Volk has already suggested this and I’ve already agreed to it, let’s just do it.”

He continued, “It all just makes sense. Ilia wants to take some time off, and Ilia wants to fight in Spain for his next title defense. Volk doesn’t want to wait, Volk wants to fight, I want to fight. I don’t mind flying to Sydney to fight him.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight? Do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes?