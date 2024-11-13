Michael Chandler reveals lofty goals beyond UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira: ‘That could work out really well’

Michael Chandler has an ambitious roadmap for his next few UFC fights. Chandler hasn’t seen action inside the Octagon in two years. He is scheduled to collide with Charles Oliveira in a rematch. Oliveira halted Chandler’s hopes of becoming the UFC lightweight champion courtesy of a second-round TKO back in 2021. While “Iron” is looking for a measure of revenge, there’s more that goes into a potential win this Saturday at UFC 309. RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER CAN’T BRING HIMSELF TO WATCH KO LOSS AGAINST CHARLES OLIVEIRA AHEAD OF UFC 309

Michael Chandler Eyes Title Fights & Major Names Post-UFC 309

During an interview with Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet, Michael Chandler laid out his lofty goals ahead of his Madison Square Garden showdown with Charles Oliveira.

Michael Chandler lays out his ambitious road map for 2025 that would follow a win on Saturday. Full interview: https://t.co/ZO0b2fhcnb pic.twitter.com/z8UVcDB8PY — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 13, 2024

“I beat Charles Oliveira on November 16th, this Saturday, then I become the number one contender,” Chandler said. “At that point in time, Islam vs. Arman happens, maybe in January or so, could be later than that. Then, you got Ramadan, so I may not wanna wait that long. There’s a guy named Conor McGregor. If he can get his house in order and come back, March, April makes a lot of sense. Fight Islam or Arman [Tsarukyan], whoever’s the champ at that time [in] June, July.

“My name and Max Holloway’s have been now attached together talking about that BMF belt. Max is moving up to lightweight, Max fighting on the same card, me and Max fight later in 2025, my first title defense for the BMF belt as well. That could work out really well.”

Chandler went on to say that sometimes you need courage to speak things into existence. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion also said he recognizes people will think his plan is “delusional.” Chandler said this is his race to run and he’ll continue to run it.

