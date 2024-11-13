Michael Chandler reveals lofty goals beyond UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira: ‘That could work out really well’

By Fernando Quiles - November 13, 2024

Michael Chandler has an ambitious roadmap for his next few UFC fights.

Michael Chandler

Chandler hasn’t seen action inside the Octagon in two years. He is scheduled to collide with Charles Oliveira in a rematch. Oliveira halted Chandler’s hopes of becoming the UFC lightweight champion courtesy of a second-round TKO back in 2021.

While “Iron” is looking for a measure of revenge, there’s more that goes into a potential win this Saturday at UFC 309.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER CAN’T BRING HIMSELF TO WATCH KO LOSS AGAINST CHARLES OLIVEIRA AHEAD OF UFC 309

Michael Chandler Eyes Title Fights & Major Names Post-UFC 309

During an interview with Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet, Michael Chandler laid out his lofty goals ahead of his Madison Square Garden showdown with Charles Oliveira.

“I beat Charles Oliveira on November 16th, this Saturday, then I become the number one contender,” Chandler said. “At that point in time, Islam vs. Arman happens, maybe in January or so, could be later than that. Then, you got Ramadan, so I may not wanna wait that long. There’s a guy named Conor McGregor. If he can get his house in order and come back, March, April makes a lot of sense. Fight Islam or Arman [Tsarukyan], whoever’s the champ at that time [in] June, July.

“My name and Max Holloway’s have been now attached together talking about that BMF belt. Max is moving up to lightweight, Max fighting on the same card, me and Max fight later in 2025, my first title defense for the BMF belt as well. That could work out really well.”

Chandler went on to say that sometimes you need courage to speak things into existence. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion also said he recognizes people will think his plan is “delusional.” Chandler said this is his race to run and he’ll continue to run it.

As we get closer to UFC 309, here’s a reminder that BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of the event this Saturday. If you can’t watch the action live, peep our homepage for updated results and video highlights.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Georges St-Pierre

Tyron Woodley claims Georges St-Pierre turned down a multi million dollar offer to fight him last year: “I would have beat his brains in”

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024
UFC gloves
UFC

Fighters notified they will be using the “old gloves” this Saturday at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

Fighters who are competing on the UFC 309 card had been informed that they will be using the old gloves as opposed to the new design this weekend.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

UFC fighter tells Tom Aspinall to stop whining about potential Jon Jones fight: “Nobody likes Tom, I hate to say it”

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

UFC 309 fighter Damon Jackson has suggested that some people don’t like Tom Aspinall as much as fans may expect.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones has to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be considered a “proper double champ”

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be viewed as a proper double champ in the UFC.

Eryk Anders
Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders lays out retirement plan, vows to KO Chris Weidman at UFC 309: "We meet in the middle and someone falls"

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Eryk Anders is nearing the end of his MMA career.

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett

Renato Moicano calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC London main event

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024
Charles Oliveira
Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira believes he will "outclass" Michael Chandler again at UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Charles Oliveira believes he will outclass Michael Chandler again at UFC 309 to return to the win column.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards teases return to the cage after UFC London is announced for early 2025

Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards seemingly wants to return in March.

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling admits he contemplated retirement after loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling’s title reign ended against Sean O’Malley and nearly brought his career to a screeching halt.

Carlos Prates
UFC

Carlos Prates says he smokes up to 10 cigarettes a day after stunning UFC Vegas 100 win

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates’ success in the Octagon is despite some of his questionable health choices outside of it.