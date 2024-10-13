Justin Gaethje’s next UFC fight will take place soon, opponent undecided

When Will Justin Gaethje Return to UFC Octagon?

MMA Fighting got a chance to speak with Justin Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz. During the interview, the top MMA manager revealed when Gaethje plans to fight again.

“Justin Gaethje’s going to fight in March,” Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting. “Against who, I have no idea.”

While Abdelaziz hasn’t locked in an opponent for Gaethje, he says there are plenty of intriguing options.

“It can be [Dan] Hooker. It can be Dustin Poirier. It can be [Renato] Moicano,” Abdelaziz said. “Whatever it is. I don’t know but I would like to see Justin fight in March. He needs a little bit of time to recover after his last fight. He deserves that.”

Dan Hooker recently met up with Conor McGregor during a BKFC event. McGregor told Bloody Elbow’s Donagh Corby that he’ll be fighting Hooker in February 2025.

Renato Moicano has expressed interest in throwing leather with “The Highlight.” Moicano has even vowed to knock Gaethje out if the two ever collide.

What’s next for Dustin Poirier is unknown, but “The Diamond” has suggested a BMF tournament. UFC CEO Dana White publicly said he likes the idea of such a tournament, but whether or not it’ll lead to anything remains to be seen.