Justin Gaethje’s next UFC fight will take place soon, opponent undecided
Justin Gaethje hasn’t been in action since a brutal KO loss back in April, but his manager has revealed a time frame for his return.
Gaethje was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 300 against Max Holloway. “The Highlight” was brutally knocked out in the final second of the fight. It was one of the most fascinating endings to a bout in MMA history.
Gaethje is not done competing, however, and his manager has an update on when fans can expect the exciting lightweight to return.
RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE REVEALS SCENARIO WHERE RETIREMENT WOULD BE LIKELY: “I’M NOT DOING IT TWO MORE TIMES”
When Will Justin Gaethje Return to UFC Octagon?
MMA Fighting got a chance to speak with Justin Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz. During the interview, the top MMA manager revealed when Gaethje plans to fight again.
“Justin Gaethje’s going to fight in March,” Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting. “Against who, I have no idea.”
While Abdelaziz hasn’t locked in an opponent for Gaethje, he says there are plenty of intriguing options.
“It can be [Dan] Hooker. It can be Dustin Poirier. It can be [Renato] Moicano,” Abdelaziz said. “Whatever it is. I don’t know but I would like to see Justin fight in March. He needs a little bit of time to recover after his last fight. He deserves that.”
Dan Hooker recently met up with Conor McGregor during a BKFC event. McGregor told Bloody Elbow’s Donagh Corby that he’ll be fighting Hooker in February 2025.
Renato Moicano has expressed interest in throwing leather with “The Highlight.” Moicano has even vowed to knock Gaethje out if the two ever collide.
What’s next for Dustin Poirier is unknown, but “The Diamond” has suggested a BMF tournament. UFC CEO Dana White publicly said he likes the idea of such a tournament, but whether or not it’ll lead to anything remains to be seen.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje UFC