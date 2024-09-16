Alexander Volkanovski open to interim title fight against Diego Lopes for UFC return: “You never know”

By Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he could face Diego Lopes next.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes

The Brazilian fighter is fresh off his return to the cage on the main card of Noche UFC on Saturday. There, Diego Lopes faced the biggest test of his career in the form of Brian Ortega. ‘T-City’ was hoping to earn a title shot with a victory, and was coming off a submission victory over Yair Rodriguez in February.

However, the former title challenger wound up getting dominated on Saturday night. Diego Lopes hurt Ortega early and often, securing a unanimous decision victory after 15 minutes of action. Now ranked in the top five, many believe the Brazilian could fight for gold in his next outing. However, Alexander Volkanovski has something to say about that.

‘The Great’ hasn’t been in the cage since a second-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in February. However, Alexander Volkanovski has continuously called for a return to the octagon, and he believes a title shot should be next. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the featherweight discussed Noche UFC, and Diego Lopes’ big win.

 RELATED: TOM ASPINALL REACTS TO JON JONES VS. STIPE MIOCIC FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT: “GIVE ME MY UNDISPUTED TITLE”

Alexander Volkanovski open to potential interim UFC title fight against Diego Lopes

There, Alexander Volkanovski showed interest in a fight against the Brazilian. While the former champion doesn’t think Diego Lopes should jump him in line for a title shot, he does believe they could meet for an interim title in the future. However, that also depends on how Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway goes next month.

“Lopes is right up there now, I’m going to guess he’ll be ranked number three. Obviously, my next fight is for the title.” Alexander Volkanovski stated on his YouTube channel, reacting to Noche UFC. “If anything happens, if there’s injuries in the Max vs. Ilia fight, who knows what’s going to happen? Could there be an interim with someone like Lopes? You never know.”

He continued, “We’ll see what happens. I want to fight soon, and obviously my next fight is for the title. But if they can’t do that soon enough, say if Max wins is he going to go to lightweight going and [defend] the ‘BMF’, will they do an interim fight? They haven’t had the proper discussions so I’ll get back to the UFC and have a proper chat. All I know is my next fight is for the title, so let’s find out exactly what’s happening there.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight announcement: "Give me my undisputed title"

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024
Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso issues social media statement after UFC 306 title loss

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is already thinking about her shot at redemption after falling short at UFC 306.

Tim Welch, Merab Dvalishvili, Herb Dean
UFC

Coach Tim Welch shares what he said to Merab Dvalishvili in opening seconds of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Sean O’Malley’s head coach, Tim Welch, has revealed what he told Merab Dvalishvili in the opening seconds of UFC 306 that forced referee Herb Dean to scold him.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reveals UFC 309 is "going to be the last time" he fights

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Jon Jones says he will be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time at UFC 309.

Dricus du Plessis, Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis rages at Alex Pereira for calling him a "scared clown" over fight talks

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Tensions are intensifying between UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and Alex Pereira ahead of a potential high-stakes super fight.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he was “kissing” Sean O’Malley during their title fight at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024
Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira plans to train with Jon Jones ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 309: “I want to grab his experience”

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Forget a super fight, Alex Pereira wants to train with Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Dana White
Ryan Garcia

Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Dana White had a priceless reaction to Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul
UFC

Video | Jake Paul wore a disguise to get into UFC 306 at Sphere

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Jake Paul had been banned from UFC events, but that didn’t stop him from getting into UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says he’s “not mad” at Conor McCregor for holding up his UFC career: “He’s earned every right to do what he wants”

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Michael Chandler says he’s not mad at Conor McGregor for holding up his career.