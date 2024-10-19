Mike Brown reveals surprise at Jorge Masvidal’s great shape ahead of comeback

American Top Team head coach Mike Brown has expressed his surprise at Jorge Masvidal’s great shape ahead of his proposed return.

Once upon a time, Jorge Masvidal was the most popular fighter in mixed martial arts. He had an incredible year in 2019, rattling off wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz to really vault himself into superstardom. However, following a poor run of form, he announced his retirement last year.

Now, though, it seems as if the veteran has reconsidered. Masvidal has made it known that he intends to make his return to the Octagon at some point in the future, but as of this writing, it’s not quite clear as to when that’ll be.

During a recent interview, his coach Mike Brown spoke about how surprised he was by how great ‘Gamebred’ looked.