Mike Brown reveals surprise at Jorge Masvidal’s great shape ahead of comeback

By Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024

American Top Team head coach Mike Brown has expressed his surprise at Jorge Masvidal’s great shape ahead of his proposed return.

Jorge Masvidal

Once upon a time, Jorge Masvidal was the most popular fighter in mixed martial arts. He had an incredible year in 2019, rattling off wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz to really vault himself into superstardom. However, following a poor run of form, he announced his retirement last year.

Now, though, it seems as if the veteran has reconsidered. Masvidal has made it known that he intends to make his return to the Octagon at some point in the future, but as of this writing, it’s not quite clear as to when that’ll be.

During a recent interview, his coach Mike Brown spoke about how surprised he was by how great ‘Gamebred’ looked.

Brown praises Masvidal

“I was actually surprised when Jorge came back to the gym, how good of shape he was in,” Brown told MMA Junkie. “He was actually in really good shape, and he had obviously been training, and I’m talking wrestling shape. He was jumping right in and wrestling with the best guys.

“He didn’t get out of shape. He’s focused, and he’s ready. He has that itch and wants to do it again. He’s obviously a big star. There’s a lot of matchups that I’m sure people want to see. There’s a lot of fights I would like to see.”

“I’d like to see him in a more exciting, like a BMF-type fight,” Brown said. “Nothing like (a title contender fight), I don’t know, like a (Justin) Gaethje type of guy. I always like the Diaz brothers, that would be great. Nate for the third time, whatever, you know?

“There’s 20 fights that would probably excite me with Jorge. He’s exciting, man. He’s always fun to watch. He’s the man.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Are you excited for his impending return? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Jorge Masvidal UFC

