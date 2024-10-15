Ilia Topuria intends to move to lightweight following UFC 308 fight against Max Holloway: “I want to do it!”

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is ready to move to lightweight after fighting Max Holloway.

‘El Matador’ is set to return to the cage later this month in the main event of UFC 308. Back for the first time since winning featherweight gold against Alexander Volkanovski in February, Ilia Topuria will meet ‘Blessed’. For his part, Max Holloway is fresh off a brutal fifth-round knockout victory over Justin Gaethje in April.

Ahead of the contest, Ilia Topuria has vowed to be the first to knock out the Hawaiian. However, he’s also taken a lot of shots at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The Russian is currently expected to face Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch sometime next year. Makhachev previously handed the Armenian contender a decision loss in 2019.

If both men win their next fights, Ilia Topuria believes they could face off. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the UFC featherweight champion was asked about a move to 155 pounds. There, Topuria revealed his intention to move to lightweight in pursuit of a second title after facing Holloway later this month.

RELATED: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO WON’T RULE OUT UFC BANTAMWEIGHT RETURN AFTER FLYWEIGHT TITLE WIN: “WE WILL MAKE THE DECISION”

Ilia Topuria says he would like to fight at LW after his fight with Max Holloway, but it’s up to the UFC.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/rcG09F0mW8 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 15, 2024

Ilia Topuria shows interest in moving to lightweight after UFC 308 title defense

However, Ilia Topuria added that he won’t try to force the UFC’s hand to get a title shot. Instead, ‘El Matador’ will fight at featherweight next, if that’s what the company wants. However, if there’s no clear plan, Topuria plans to campaign for a lightweight title shot next.

“How many fights [before I go to lightweight?] I could do it after this one.” Ilia Topuria stated to Ariel Helwani, ahead of his UFC return. “I want to do it, I want to do it, I want to do it. But the thing is, what the UFC wants me to do. At the end of the day I’m a fighter, that’s my job. They know better than me, who I should fight, so.”

He continued, “If they tell me that they’re okay with me moving to move to 155, then I will do it. I want to do it, it’s easier for me to weight cut, and I feel good at that weight. I’ve already fought at 155 in London against Jai Herbert. So I feel really good, and I want to do it once again for the world title. I don’t want to do it with any different opponent.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight champion? Do you want to see Ilia Topuria move to lightweight?