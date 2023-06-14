Marvin Vettori discusses ‘super weird’ African rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has given his thoughts on the rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

‘The Italian Dream’ has been out of action since his unanimous decision win over Roman Dolidze in March. That was an important win for the middleweight contender, as it was his third victory in his last four octagon appearances. Just a few months later, he’s now set to return against Jared Cannonier.

The two will headline UFC Vegas 75 this weekend, with the winner hoping to return to title contention. Nonetheless, the next title challenger won’t come this weekend, but at UFC 290. Next month, Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis are set to collide in a title eliminator matchup, with the winner getting a crack at ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Nonetheless, Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have been engaged in a war of words over a potential fight. The trash talk has gotten a bit heated, as they’ve discussed their African heritage and roots. For his part, Marvin Vettori chimed on in the rivalry at UFC Vegas 75 media day, cracking a couple of jokes about the situation.

RELATED: BOXING CHAMPION REGIS PROGRAIS REFLECTS ON SPARRING SESSION WITH NATE DIAZ: “WE JUST BEAT EACH OTHER UP”

“Well, I think Whittaker is going to win,” Marvin Vettori stated at UFC Vegas 75 media day earlier today. “But African, more African, I don’t know man. There are so many things in the world like, ‘I was there first, I did that after, I deserve this more because-‘ it’s, I don’t know man. It’s weird, you know.”

He continued, “It’s weird, seeing some African who’s super white, it’s kind of weird. But it is like that, for generations they’ve been there so. I don’t know, it is what it is. It was funny to watch, to see it happening. It is what it is, I don’t know though.”

What do you make of these comments from Marvin Vettori? Do you want to see Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis?