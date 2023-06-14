Patricio Pitbull expecting to dominate Sergio Pettis to win third Bellator championship: “Put him down”

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull expects to stop Sergio Pettis this weekend.

The Brazilian has been out of action since a non-title clash with Kleber Koike Erbst last December. There, Patricio Pitbull scored a unanimous decision win, his third in a row. That April, he re-earned the featherweight title by avenging his prior loss to A.J. McKee, defeating ‘Mercenary’ by decision.

Now, he’s looking to make more history this Friday in Chicago. In the co-main event of Bellator 297, Patricio Pitbull will look to earn his third Bellator championship against Sergio Pettis. ‘The Phenom’ has been out of action for over a year, last knocking out Kyoji Horiguchi in December 2021 to retain the gold.

With a potential third Bellator championship hanging in the balance, the Brazilian feels confident. On The MMA Hour, the featherweight titleholder discussed his return. There, Patricio Pitbull predicted that he would put himself into the record books with a submission win.

During fight week, the former two-division champion has been quick to state that he’s not overlooking Sergio Pettis. Nonetheless, the Brazilian expects to dominate in his return to the cage on Friday night in Chicago.

“Uh, I don’t know. I really don’t care,” Patricio Pitbull stated on The MMA Hour when asked for a prediction about his fight with Sergio Pettis. “I don’t know, I don’t really care. But, let’s see. I think I’m going to put him down and strangle him.”

He continued, “[Three belts] feels good and comfortable. I’ve worked all my life to make that thing happen, to make that happen one day. So, I’m comfortable, I’m okay.”

What do you make of these comments from Patricio Pitbull? Do you believe he’ll defeat Sergio Pettis at Bellator 297 on Friday?