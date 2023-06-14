Boxing champion Regis Prograis reflects on sparring session with Nate Diaz: “We just beat each other up”

WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis has discussed sparring with Nate Diaz.

The Stockton slugger is set to return in August, in his first fight since leaving the UFC last September. However, this won’t be a fight in a cage. Instead, it’ll be Nate Diaz’s boxing debut, as he’s slated to face Jake Paul in August on DAZN pay-per-view. ‘The Problem Child’ is coming off a decision loss to Tommy Fury in February.

Nonetheless, the former UFC title challenger is no stranger to the boxing ring. For years, Diaz, alongside his brother Nick, were sparring partners of former champion Andre Ward. However, the fan-favorite has sparred with other high-profile boxers as well, including Regis Prograis. ‘Rougarou’ discussed sparring with Diaz on The MMA Hour.

There, Regis Prograis praised Nate Diaz and their sparring session. The boxer noted that he was a little sluggish after eating a lot of pasta earlier in the day. Nonetheless, he went a few rounds with the UFC veteran and praised his work in the boxing ring.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY PRAISES FORMER OPPONENT CHARLES OLIVEIRA AND CALLS FOR ISLAM MAKHACHEV REMATCH: “EXCITED TO WATCH IT”

“I don’t even know why we went to the gym that night. I had a chef, he literally just served the biggest plate of shrimp pasta ever,” Regis Prograis stated on The MMA Hour. “… Nate was in there, he was supposed to spar and his sparring partner didn’t show up. He asked me if I wanted to spar, and I was like, ‘Yeah’. I had literally just finished a huge, huge plate of shrimp pasta. I was like, yeah I’ll spar Nate it’ll be cool.”

He continued, “We literally just beat each other up. It wasn’t no boxing, it wasn’t no moving, we just fought the whole time. We did five or six rounds and just fought that’s all, I couldn’t do nothing because I was full. We literally just fought… The main thing was, he was real tough. Like I hit Nate with a lot of punches and he was just real tough.”

“…I’ve been in there with some MMA fighters, they don’t know what to do with their hands, they’re lost against a boxer. But he landed some punches on me, it was good sparring.”

What do you make of these comments from Regis Prograis? Are you excited about Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul?