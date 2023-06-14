WATCH | Vadim Nemkov has virtual face-off with Yoel Romero as ‘Soldier of God’ misses presser due to fear of heights

By Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

Bellator light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov had a unique staredown with Yoel Romero today.

The Russian has been out of the cage since his rematch with Corey Anderson last October. At Bellator 288, Vadim Nemkov scored a unanimous decision win over ‘Overtime’ to retain his light-heavyweight title. That was a huge win for the champion, as it set the record for most Bellator title defenses in the division, with three.

Nonetheless, Vadim Nemkov is slated to return this Friday night at Bellator 297 against Yoel Romero. ‘Soldier of God’ is riding a two-fight winning streak, defeating Melvin Manhoef and Alex Polizzi by knockout last year. That has led the Cuban fighter to receive his first crack at gold in over three years.

However, while Yoel Romero doesn’t fear Vadim Nemkov, he’s not perfect, as seen by today’s press conference. Earlier today, the Bellator 297 presser went down, noticeably without the UFC veteran. As a result, the light-heavyweight champion and challenger were forced to have a face-off over a screen.

According to Chael Sonnen, who was the host of the press conference, the challenger missed the event due to a fear of heights. Luckily for fans, that led to a wild, and bizarre face-off between Vadim Nemkov and Yoel Romero.

RELATED: PATRICIO PITBULL EXPECTING TO DOMINATE SERGIO PETTIS TO WIN THIRD BELLATOR CHAMPIONSHIP: “PUT HIM DOWN”

“Turns out, he’s not scared of much. Can we agree on that?” Chael Sonnen joked about Yoel Romero at the Bellator press conference earlier today. “Do you guys know why he’s not here today? I hope you don’t know. Do you know why Yoel is not with us today? Turns out, he’s scared of heights.”

He continued, “He wasn’t scared of [Vadim] Nemkov, he wasn’t scared of the Russian, mysterious, champion of the world that he’s going to be locked in the cage with. But he was scared to come to the press conference when he found out what floor it was on. Quite frankly, I really don’t blame him guys, we’re up here pretty high.”

What do you make of this Bellator news? Are you excited about Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Vadim Nemkov Yoel Romero

Related

Patricio Freire, Bellator, Josh Thomson

Patricio Pitbull expecting to dominate Sergio Pettis to win third Bellator championship: "Put him down"

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023
Yoel Romero, Israel Adesanya
Yoel Romero

Bellator 297: Yoel Romero says the MMA community ‘knows what happened’ in last title fight appearance

Zain Bando - June 14, 2023

Yoel Romero has not forgotten what happened the last time he competed in Chicago.

Sergio Pettis, RIZIN, Nobuyuki Sakakibara
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis eyes second title after he gets past Patricio Freire at Bellator 297

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

Sergio Pettis has got his eyes set on a second world title if he’s able to get past Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire at Bellator 297.

Patricio Freire, Bellator, Josh Thomson
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull thinks media ignores his accomplishments: "It will be on them"

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2023

Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire believes media members have been ignoring what he has accomplished.

Bellator title
Bellator

Bellator MMA plans to add a new division for the first time since 2014

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Bellator MMA is rolling out a new division.

Fabian Edwards

Fabian Edwards doesn't view Bellator Paris opponent Gegard Mousasi as being a legend: “He is just another man”

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023
Scott Coker, Bellator
Scott Coker

Bellator to adopt pay-per-view model for Canadian viewers starting with Bellator 296

Zain Bando - May 11, 2023

Bellator will begin a new era of its broadcasting history Friday, as the promotion announced a new change for Canadian MMA viewers.

Ali Abdelaziz
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Ali Abdelaziz takes aim at Cris Cyborg for re-signing with Bellator: “I knew all along”

Zain Bando - May 4, 2023

Thursday afternoon, Bellator MMA officials announced the re-signing of women’s featherweight champion, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, to a multi-fight deal.

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Bellator re-signs featherweight champion Cris Cyborg to a multi-fight deal

Cole Shelton - May 4, 2023

Cris Cyborg will be sticking around in Bellator for the foreseeable future.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett takes aim at Bellator and PFL: “The only reason people go to PFL is to try to win the million dollars with easier fights”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Bellator and PFL as fighters continue to sign deals with both promotions.