Henry Cejudo shares the blueprint for Robert Whittaker to dethrone “not evolving” UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo is sharing the blueprint for Robert Whittaker to dethrone the ‘not evolving’ UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

Cejudo, 36, has some advice for Robert Whittaker should he be given an opportunity for a trilogy fight against middleweight champion Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker (25-6 MMA) and Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) do have a history. The two originally met at UFC 243 in October of 2019 where it was Adesanya getting the victory via KO/TKO. The rematch came in February of 2022 at UFC 271, but the result was much the same – ‘The Last Stylebender’ proved victorious via decision.

Henry Cejudo, speaking to Helen Yee, shared his thoughts on the 32 year old Whittaker possibly earning a title shot at Adesanya should he be victorious over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 (h/t Sportskeeda):

“If it’s the same guy that’s gonna be cautious like in the second fight, it’s gonna be the same damn fight because Israel is the same fighter. Like, he’s not evolving, he’s just doing the same game feint-feint, lower-body, he’ll kick you…he’ll continue to take your foundation out and then the hands start coming in.”

Continuing ‘The Messenger’ sent the message:

“I think if Robert is able to master the distance a little bit more and showing his stance not being so wide, I think he’ll have a better chance with ‘Izzy’ and not get into these flurries and exchanges with him.”

For now, Whittaker needs to focus on his upcoming middleweight bout with Dricus du Plessis (19-2 MMA) which takes place on Saturday, July 8th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo that Adesanya is ‘not evolving’ as an athlete? Would you like to see a trilogy fight between Whittaker and Adesanya? And… do you think ‘The Reaper’ could hand the champion his 3rd loss in the Octagon?

