Mackenzie Dern expresses interest in fight with Tatiana Suarez following UFC Abu Dhabi victory

Mackenzie Dern Sets Sights on Tatiana Suarez

Mackenzie Dern was interviewed by Heidi Androl during the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight show on ESPN. Dern said she is hoping to get one more fight before 2024 is out, and she’d like to go toe-to-toe with Suarez.

“I’d like to fight in November, hopefully,” Dern said. “Trying to get like three this year, but four in 12 months. I fought with Jessica [Andrade] last November, so I mean, I don’t really know too many people who are open. I would like to fight Tatiana Suarez if she doesn’t go for the belt. So, I think that would be a great matchup, a wrestler, so I would like that fight.”

After dropping back-to-back fights against Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos, many wondered if Dern could avoid a third straight loss. She answered that question by outlasting Loopy Godinez.

Going into the fight, Dern was a very slight betting favorite, so there were definitely some who believed that the BJJ ace would turn things around, while others weren’t convinced. Now that Dern is back on the winning track, she’s looking for the quickest path to a UFC title fight.

