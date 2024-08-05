Belal Muhammad eyes “legacy fight” with Kamaru Usman, but also wants welterweight “boogeyman” Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad has revealed that he’s interested in a fight with either Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov.

It’s been just over a week since Belal Muhammad shocked the world. He defeated Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to capture the UFC welterweight championship in impressive fashion. Now, many are wondering what’s next for the champ.

There are a handful of potential contenders that have emerged. As of this writing, though, nothing has been confirmed by the promotion.

In a recent interview, Muhammad made it crystal clear that he’s willing to take on anyone that Dana White puts in front of him.