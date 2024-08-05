Belal Muhammad eyes “legacy fight” with Kamaru Usman, but also wants welterweight “boogeyman” Shavkat Rakhmonov

By Harry Kettle - August 5, 2024

Belal Muhammad has revealed that he’s interested in a fight with either Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Belal Muhammad, UFC

It’s been just over a week since Belal Muhammad shocked the world. He defeated Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to capture the UFC welterweight championship in impressive fashion. Now, many are wondering what’s next for the champ.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman believes Belal Muhammad copied his blueprint to defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 304

There are a handful of potential contenders that have emerged. As of this writing, though, nothing has been confirmed by the promotion.

In a recent interview, Muhammad made it crystal clear that he’s willing to take on anyone that Dana White puts in front of him.

Muhammad has big plans

“Any one of them,” Muhammad replied. “Usman, obviously, I think, for legacy. He was one of the biggest names in the division. He’s under GSP, and I think he’s still got treading on the tires even though he lost a close fight to Leon and then a really close fight to to Khamzat. And like I said, I think name value, he has a bigger name.”

“But also, I wanna fight the boogeyman,” he added. “The boogeyman that everybody says could beat anybody. He’s gonna walk through anybody. And the way my career has been, they’ve always been putting me as underdog.”

“I knew even after beating Leon, they would say, ‘Well, Shavkat will walk through him. He can’t do that to Shavkat.’ I’m just gonna keep doing it. I’m gonna do it to every single one of the fighters in the division. Dana White’s just gotta give me a a time and a date, and I’m ready to go.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who do you believe Belal Muhammad should defend his title against first? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez

Mackenzie Dern expresses interest in fight with Tatiana Suarez following UFC Abu Dhabi victory

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024
Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo hopes for UFC bantamweight title fight soon following UFC Abu Dhabi win

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is hoping a UFC Bantamweight Championship opportunity arrives sooner rather than later.

Marlon Vera
UFC

Marlon Vera speaks out on UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: "I failed myself"

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Marlon “Chito” Vera has issued a statement after falling short in his bout with former UFC Flyweight Champion, Deveison Figueiredo.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC

Cory Sandhagen issues statement following UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Umar Nurmagomedov: "Tough sport"

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Cory Sandhagen has spoken out after suffering his first loss since 2021 at the hands of Umar Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov critiques his performance against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi: "I'm not happy"

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov feels he didn’t perform up to his standards against Cory Sandhagen despite a victory to close UFC Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley Umar Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley plans to use Umar Nurmagomedov as stepping stone to Conor McGregor UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024
Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Cory Sandhagen, UFC, Pros react
UFC

Pros react after Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi

Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event was headlined by a men’s bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Cory Sandhagen, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Cory Sandhagen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi results, including the main event between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Sharabutdin Magomedov defeats Michał Oleksiejczuk (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi results, including the co-main event between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Michał Oleksiejczuk.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Marlon Vera

Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi

Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event featured a high stakes men’s bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Marlon Vera.