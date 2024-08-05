Belal Muhammad eyes “legacy fight” with Kamaru Usman, but also wants welterweight “boogeyman” Shavkat Rakhmonov
Belal Muhammad has revealed that he’s interested in a fight with either Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov.
It’s been just over a week since Belal Muhammad shocked the world. He defeated Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to capture the UFC welterweight championship in impressive fashion. Now, many are wondering what’s next for the champ.
There are a handful of potential contenders that have emerged. As of this writing, though, nothing has been confirmed by the promotion.
In a recent interview, Muhammad made it crystal clear that he’s willing to take on anyone that Dana White puts in front of him.
Muhammad has big plans
“Any one of them,” Muhammad replied. “Usman, obviously, I think, for legacy. He was one of the biggest names in the division. He’s under GSP, and I think he’s still got treading on the tires even though he lost a close fight to Leon and then a really close fight to to Khamzat. And like I said, I think name value, he has a bigger name.”
“But also, I wanna fight the boogeyman,” he added. “The boogeyman that everybody says could beat anybody. He’s gonna walk through anybody. And the way my career has been, they’ve always been putting me as underdog.”
“I knew even after beating Leon, they would say, ‘Well, Shavkat will walk through him. He can’t do that to Shavkat.’ I’m just gonna keep doing it. I’m gonna do it to every single one of the fighters in the division. Dana White’s just gotta give me a a time and a date, and I’m ready to go.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Who do you believe Belal Muhammad should defend his title against first? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC