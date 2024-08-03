UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Mackenzie Dern defeats Loopy Godinez (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi results, including the women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Loopy Godinez.

Dern (13-5 MMA) will enter today’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The BJJ ace is coming off losses to Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos in her two previous Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Loopy Godinez (12-4 MMA) was most recently seen in action this past March, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Virna Jandiroba. That setback snapped a four-fight winning streak for the Mexican Canadian.

Round one begins and Mackenzie Dern comes out aggressively. She lands a combination and then a low kick. Loopy Godinez gets to work with her jab. Dern shoots for a takedown, but Loopy stuffs the attempt. Godinez with a nice combination on the break. She follows that up with a left hook. Dern forces the clinch and is able to drag her opponent to the canvas. She looks to roll for an armbar, but Loopy defends and winds up in full guard. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Mackenzie Dern comes out swinging in the early moments. Loopy Godinez counters with her jab. Both ladies seem happy to stand and trade in this second frame. Loopy charges forward and lands a big takedown. Dern looks to stand up, but Godinez grabs a hold of standing head and arm triangle. The horn sounds and we will go to round three.

The third and final round begins and Mackenzie Dern comes out firing low kicks. Loopy Godinez replies with a pair of good jabs. Dern shoots in for a takedown and eventually is able to get it. Godinez is able to fend Mackenzie off with some upkicks and manages to scramble up to her feet. Dern with a nice uppercut. Loopy with a jab. The fighters trade punches to close out the fight.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Mackenzie Dern def. Loopy Godinez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

