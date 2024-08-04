Deiveson Figueiredo hopes for UFC bantamweight title fight soon following UFC Abu Dhabi win

Deiveson Figueiredo Seeks UFC Bantamweight Championship Fight

Deiveson Figueiredo was interviewed on the ESPN post-fight show following UFC Abu Dhabi, and he expressed his desire to fight the winner of O’Malley vs. Merab (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I think it’s going to be an insane fight,” Figueiredo told ESPN after his win.”We’ve got O’Malley, who’s a great striker, and we’ve got Merab, who’s a grappler. I want to fight whoever wins the belt because I want my fight for the belt.”

Figueiredo may have to wait longer than he’d like to, however. UFC CEO Dana White has told Kevin Iole that the plan is for Umar Nurmagomedov to get the next bantamweight title fight after UFC 306 next month.

All Figueiredo can do for now is to keep making the bantamweight division his home. The Brazilian fighter has been experiencing the benefits of changing weight class.

“The difference now is the strength that I have now acquired,” Figueiredo said. “My body is healthier, and I’m just happier because I don’t have to suffer as much making the weight.”

While “Figgy” might not get a title shot before Umar, one would imagine he’s in for a pivotal fight soon, which might just be a title eliminator.