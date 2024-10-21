Paul Hughes wants Conor McGregor in his corner for possible Usman Nurmagomedov title fight

By Harry Kettle - October 21, 2024

Bellator star Paul Hughes wants Conor McGregor in his corner for a possible title shot against Usman Nurmagomedov.

Paul Hughes, Usman Nurmagomedov

Last weekend, Paul Hughes made an emphatic statement. In his battle with AJ McKee at PFL: Battle of the Giants, he was able to put in the performance of a lifetime. He dropped the favorite and hurt him on multiple occasions, eventually riding his way to a split decision win. Now, many believe the natural next step is for him to challenge Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov for the belt.

RELATED: Paul Hughes eyeing Bellator title fight against Usman Nurmagomedov with victory over A.J. McKee: “It’s got to be next”

It remains to be seen as to whether or not that’ll happen. Either way, though, there’s a great deal of excitement in the air when it comes to considering how far the Irishman can go in the sport.

In his post-fight media scrum, Hughes even suggested that his fellow countryman Conor McGregor should help corner him against Team Nurmagomedov.

Hughes requests McGregor

“We all know who’s next! Usman Nurmagomedov is next!” Hughes yelled into the microphone as he arrived at a post-fight news conference. “We all know that, right? Let’s go. Let’s do this.”

“If I had a little more pop in that last round, I’m not going to lie, I was gassed after the first,” Hughes told reporters. “I did not have the best training camp, and I felt that in my body after the first round. I didn’t quite have that pop, I knew exactly what I needed to do to get him out of there, I just – a little bit extra lactic that I wouldn’t have had, and I should have got him out of there.”

“Conor, I want you in my corner for that fight, 100 percent,” Hughes said. “How cool would that be? I mean, we might need some extra security that night, but I’m down for it. I think it would be fun.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you want to see this happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

