Paul Hughes wants Conor McGregor in his corner for possible Usman Nurmagomedov title fight

Bellator star Paul Hughes wants Conor McGregor in his corner for a possible title shot against Usman Nurmagomedov.

Last weekend, Paul Hughes made an emphatic statement. In his battle with AJ McKee at PFL: Battle of the Giants, he was able to put in the performance of a lifetime. He dropped the favorite and hurt him on multiple occasions, eventually riding his way to a split decision win. Now, many believe the natural next step is for him to challenge Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov for the belt.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not that’ll happen. Either way, though, there’s a great deal of excitement in the air when it comes to considering how far the Irishman can go in the sport.

In his post-fight media scrum, Hughes even suggested that his fellow countryman Conor McGregor should help corner him against Team Nurmagomedov.