WATCH: Kayla Harrison easily tosses UFC champion Alex Pereira in training

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison was recently seen training with Alex Pereira.

Both the Olympic gold medalist and ‘Poatan’ competed at UFC 300 in April. There, Kayla Harrison earned a second-round stoppage victory over former champion Holly Holm. In the main event of the pay-per-view card, Alex Pereira scored a first-round knockout win over Jamahal Hill. ‘Sweet Dreams’ had previously vacated the title due to injury last year.

Just weeks after their victories, the two were recently seen training together. Earlier today, Full Send MMA released a video clip on social media of Kayla Harrison and Alex Pereira grappling with each other. Despite the massive size and weight difference between the two, the Judoka was able to throw the Brazilian around.

Obviously, the two weren’t going at full speed and it was a friendly training session. Still, Kayla Harrison’s throw was an impressive one. While Alex Pereira wasn’t defending very hard, the women’s bantamweight contender still tossed him over like he was nothing.

As of now, Kayla Harrison and Alex Pereira have yet to schedule their UFC returns. Following her victorious promotional debut in April, the Judoka called to face women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington. Despite showing interest in meeting ‘Rocky’ at UFC 303 in June, the bout has failed to come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira was hoping to return at UFC 301 in Brazil earlier this month. However, due to suffering a few broken toes in preparation for his bout with Jamahal Hill last month, he was unable to do so. As of now, ‘Poatan’ lacks a return date but has been linked to a rematch against Jiri Prochazka in recent weeks.

The two previously met in the main event of UFC 295 last November. There, Alex Pereira handed the former light-heavyweight champion a second-round knockout defeat.

What do you make of this training clip? Who do you want to see UFC stars Kayla Harrison and Alex Pereira fight next?