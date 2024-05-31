WATCH: Kayla Harrison easily tosses UFC champion Alex Pereira in training

By Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2024

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison was recently seen training with Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Kayla Harrison

Both the Olympic gold medalist and ‘Poatan’ competed at UFC 300 in April. There, Kayla Harrison earned a second-round stoppage victory over former champion Holly Holm. In the main event of the pay-per-view card, Alex Pereira scored a first-round knockout win over Jamahal Hill. ‘Sweet Dreams’ had previously vacated the title due to injury last year.

Just weeks after their victories, the two were recently seen training together. Earlier today, Full Send MMA released a video clip on social media of Kayla Harrison and Alex Pereira grappling with each other. Despite the massive size and weight difference between the two, the Judoka was able to throw the Brazilian around.

Obviously, the two weren’t going at full speed and it was a friendly training session. Still, Kayla Harrison’s throw was an impressive one. While Alex Pereira wasn’t defending very hard, the women’s bantamweight contender still tossed him over like he was nothing.

RELATED: PFL SIGNS FORMER BELLATOR CHAMPION DOUGLAS LIMA TO NEW DEAL AFTER PRIOR COMPLAINT ABOUT LACK OF FIGHT OFFERS

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FULL SEND MMA (@fullsend_mma)

Kayla Harrison throws UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereria in training session

As of now, Kayla Harrison and Alex Pereira have yet to schedule their UFC returns. Following her victorious promotional debut in April, the Judoka called to face women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington. Despite showing interest in meeting ‘Rocky’ at UFC 303 in June, the bout has failed to come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira was hoping to return at UFC 301 in Brazil earlier this month. However, due to suffering a few broken toes in preparation for his bout with Jamahal Hill last month, he was unable to do so. As of now, ‘Poatan’ lacks a return date but has been linked to a rematch against Jiri Prochazka in recent weeks.

The two previously met in the main event of UFC 295 last November. There, Alex Pereira handed the former light-heavyweight champion a second-round knockout defeat.

What do you make of this training clip? Who do you want to see UFC stars Kayla Harrison and Alex Pereira fight next?

Related

Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson signs with NFL's Buffalo Bills, forgoes MMA career

Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2024
Sean Strickland, Johnny Eblen
Sean Strickland

WATCH: Sean Strickland spars with Bellator star Johnny Eblen just hours before UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 31, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn’t pulling any punches ahead of his Octagon return against Paulo Costa.

Bo Nickal, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Bo Nickal gives less-than-glowing review of Islam Makhachev's wrestling ahead of UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 31, 2024

UFC middleweight star Bo Nickal doesn’t put Islam Makhachev’s wrestling in high esteem ahead of the lightweight champ’s return.

Sean Strickland
UFC

UFC 302: Coach Eric Nicksick reveals when he realized Sean Strickland's popularity had grown: 'Tell me I didn't just hear that'

Fernando Quiles - May 31, 2024

Sean Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick recalled the time he knew Sean Strickland reached a higher level of popularity.

Islam Makhachev UFC weigh-in
Islam Makhachev

UFC 302: ‘Makhachev vs. Poirier’ Weigh-in Results

Fernando Quiles - May 31, 2024

The UFC 302 weigh-ins are in the books, and the championship main event has been made official.

Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev

Listen | Hear what Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier had to say during tense faceoff for UFC 302: “Don’t say that or I’ll slap you”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2024
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts after Conor McGregor is voted top BLF in the UFC: “No that f***ing little leprechaun”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2024

UFC star Sean Strickland has reacted to Conor McGregor being voted the “best looking” fighter in the UFC by AI.

Conor McGregor partying
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns believes Conor McGregor is “100%” taking the Ryan Garcia approach ahead of UFC 303: “He’s not drinking”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2024

UFC fighter Gilbert Burns doesn’t believe Conor McGregor was actually drinking in the recent video of him partying.

Paulo Costa and UFC 298
UFC

Fight fans react after photo suggests Paulo Costa may have a staph infection ahead of UFC 302

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2024

Fight fans have reacted to a photo that suggests Paulo Costa may be suffering with a staph infection heading into UFC 302.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya shares prediction for Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024

Israel Adesanya has shared his prediction for the UFC 302 co-main event between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.