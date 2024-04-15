Kayla Harrison calls for UFC title shot in co-main of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: “My time is now”

By Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024

Women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison is ready to fight as soon as UFC 303.

Kayla Harrison

The former PFL tournament winner made her UFC debut over the weekend against Holly Holm. Some figured that ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ could stifle Kayla Harrison, but that wasn’t the case. The Judoka threw the former champion around, battering her en route to a second-round submission victory.

With the dominant win, many figured that Kayla Harrison would be next in line for a potential UFC title shot. While Raquel Pennington has discussed fighting Julianna Pena next, that fight is far from official. Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier today, Harrison discussed her championship future.

There, Kayla Harrison called for a UFC title shot. When asked about who, or when she could fight, the Judoka stated that she could fight as soon as June 29th. That fight card is currently expected to be headlined by a welterweight clash between Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler.

As far as the opponent goes, Harrison doesn’t really care. Whether it’s ‘Rocky’ for the undisputed women’s bantamweight title, or ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ for an interim championship, she’s not bothered. As long as gold is on the line, Harrison wants to be there. After that, she wants to fight Amanda Nunes in her first title defense.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison discusses UFC title future after dominant win over Holly Holm

“Yeah, I heard that ‘Rocky’ is hurt all of a sudden.” Kayla Harrison stated on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, discussing her potential UFC title shot. “If she can’t fight right now, I’m happy to fight whoever this summer for the title. Why not [fight Pena] for the interim title then? Then I will unify it, and then I will fight Amanda [Nunes]. I mean, if it’s for a title, I will make myself available [for June 29th]. I would love that.”

She continued, “My time is now. I like the sound of that [fight date], don’t you? I like it, let’s go!”

As of now, Raquel Pennington hasn’t responded to Kayla Harrison’s claim that she is injured. However, ‘Rocky’ did say prior to UFC 300 that she wasn’t very happy about potentially fighting the Judoka next. In the eyes of Pennington, Harrison would be skipping the line to get a title shot, and she’s not happy about that.

What do you make of these comments from Kayla Harrison? Do you want to see her fight for UFC gold this summer? If so, against whom?

