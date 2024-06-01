Jailton Almeida hopes to secure his “dream fight” against Tom Aspinall with a win over Alexandr Romanov at UFC 302

By Cole Shelton - June 1, 2024

Jailton Almeida is ready to climb up the heavyweight ranks again.

Jailton Almeida, Tom Aspinall

Almeida is coming off a knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes back in March and is set to face Alexandr Romanov at UFC 302 on Saturday. The Brazilian is the betting favorite and he has confidence he will be able to get back into the win column in a big way.

If Almeida does get his hand raised, the Brazilian is hoping to return in August on the Perth card in Australia against whoever the UFC gives him.

“I’m not sure, if I feel healthy then I would love to fight in Australia again [at UFC 305]. It just depends on my health, but I wish to be back in Australia again. It’s not up to me, but I definitely want to,” Almeida said to BJPENN.com through Stake.com, which the Brazilian is an ambassador.

If Jailton Almeida does get his wish and fights at UFC 305 in Perth, and gets another win, the Brazilian believes that will be enough to face Tom Aspinall, which he calls his dream fight.

“Tom Aspinall is still the dream fight for me, at some point in my career that has to happen for me because it is a dream fight. It would be a full circle moment for me, but I’m not certain what the future holds for me because I don’t know what the division is going to look like across the next 12 months or so. I want to beat Romanov so that I can also gain revenge against Curtis and eventually face Aspinall,” Almeida said.

As Jailton Almeida says, he hopes he can get a rematch with Curtis Blaydes and also fight Tom Aspinall in the very near future. But, before any of that can happen Almeida will need to beat Alexandr Romanov at UFC 302 on Saturday night in New Jersey.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

