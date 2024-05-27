WATCH: Sean Strickland spars former UFC champ Jamahal Hill in final UFC 302 prep

Former UFC champions Sean Strickland and Jamahal Hill are getting lots of work in ahead of their Octagon returns in June.

Strickland will face former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in the UFC 302 co-main event this Saturday in Newark. He returns looking to get back on track after a close loss to Dricus du Plessis in his lone middleweight title defense at UFC 297 in January.

Strickland and Costa will compete in a rare, non-title pay-per-view five-rounder at UFC 302. The high stakes for both fighters and their electric fighting styles, make it an intriguing matchup for fans.

Strickland is using all of his resources in Las Vegas to plot his Octagon comeback, and Hill was a key presence in his training camp just days ahead of UFC 302. The two former titleholders sparred in the gym as Strickland made his final preparations for Costa.

Watch some footage of Strickland and Hill’s sparring session at Xtreme Couture below.