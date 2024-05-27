WATCH: Sean Strickland spars former UFC champ Jamahal Hill in final UFC 302 prep

By Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024

Former UFC champions Sean Strickland and Jamahal Hill are getting lots of work in ahead of their Octagon returns in June.

Sean Strickland, Jamahal Hill

Strickland will face former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in the UFC 302 co-main event this Saturday in Newark. He returns looking to get back on track after a close loss to Dricus du Plessis in his lone middleweight title defense at UFC 297 in January.

Strickland and Costa will compete in a rare, non-title pay-per-view five-rounder at UFC 302. The high stakes for both fighters and their electric fighting styles, make it an intriguing matchup for fans.

Strickland is using all of his resources in Las Vegas to plot his Octagon comeback, and Hill was a key presence in his training camp just days ahead of UFC 302. The two former titleholders sparred in the gym as Strickland made his final preparations for Costa.

Watch some footage of Strickland and Hill’s sparring session at Xtreme Couture below.

Sean Strickland and Jamahal Hill sharp iron ahead of UFC returns

Hill, meanwhile, will face Carlos Ulberg in the UFC 303 co-headliner on June 29. He was originally supposed to face Khalil Rountree Jr. before Rountree tested positive for a banned substance in a recent drug test.

Hill, like Strickland, is looking to get back on track after a title fight loss in his previous outing. He lost to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event last month.

A win over Ulberg could be enough to get Hill another light heavyweight title shot. He’s looking to recapture the magic that earned him the then-vacant light heavyweight belt at UFC 283 last year.

Strickland and Hill are men on missions ahead of their fighting returns, especially in a pair of high-stakes clashes. They’re also both known to have wild sparring sessions, making their recent gym battle all the more eye-opening.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jamahal Hill Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Yair Rodríguez

PHOTOS: UFC star Yair Rodríguez successfully climbs Mount Everest ahead of Octagon return

Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski
Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski reveals UFC 302 prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: "It's a hard fight for anybody"

Fernando Quiles - May 27, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski has shared his pick for the UFC 302 main event between lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Jon Jones
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson suggests ‘big’ Jon Jones news is incoming: “It’s gonna shock the whole MMA community”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

Former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson has claimed that there’s some big Jon Jones news that is set to be made public soon.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey explains why she hasn’t attended any UFC fights: “I’m pretty sure if I walked into the arena, I’d be booed”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

Ronda Rousey has explained why she hasn’t attended any UFC fights since she left mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones questions the sincerity of Stipe Miocic’s latest training footage: “If your opponent appears weak, prepare even harder”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

Jon Jones has given his thoughts on recent training footage of Stipe Miocic ahead of their seemingly inevitable title fight.

Conor McGregor partying

Fans express concern following recent footage of Conor McGregor having a wild night in Dublin ahead of UFC 303: “He’s lost the fight”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024
Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, scoffs at Arman Tsarukyan's chances against UFC Lightweight Champion

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Charles Oliveira doesn’t think Dustin Poirier or Arman Tsarukyan will be able to unseat Islam Makhachev.

Jailton Almeida
Tom Aspinall

Jailton Almeida cautions UFC 304's Tom Aspinall to avoid same mistake he made against Curtis Blaydes

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Jailton Almeida has advised Tom Aspinall to exercise patience against Curtis Blaydes.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman flirts with UFC light heavyweight move after faceoff with Jan Blachowicz: "I could do it"

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Kamaru Usman thinks he can hang in the UFC’s light heavyweight division against the likes of Jan Blachowicz.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev will decide where Dustin Poirier fight goes at UFC 302, says coach Javier Mendez

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez believes that Islam Makhachev will dictate where his fight with Dustin Poirier goes.