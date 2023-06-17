Video | Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou exchange words at PFL event in Atlanta: “You know you don’t want no smoke”

By Chris Taylor - June 16, 2023

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former title holder Francis Ngannou exchanged words during tonight’s PFL event in Atlanta.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL

It was only a month ago today when news broke that ‘The Predator’ had found a new home under the PFL (Professional Fighters League) banner.

Francis Ngannou had of course parted ways with the UFC in January of this year, this after being unable to come to terms on a new contract with the world’s leading MMA promotion.

The PFL eventually persuaded Ngannou into joining their organization by offering the 36-year-old ‘equity and leadership’ roles within their company, including a seat on the promotion’s athlete advisory board as well as a role of chairman of PFL Africa. The agreement also allows Francis Ngannou to seek out his own boxing matches.

Jon Jones had of course been previously linked to a fight with ‘The Predator’ and voiced his displeasure with Ngannou’s decision to sign with PFL previously on Twitter.

“Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol” – Jones tweeted on May 16th.

‘Bones’ of course went on to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 and made quick work of the Frenchman – earning a first-round submission victory.

PFL held a regular season event this evening in Atlanta, and both Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou were in attendance for the fight card.

Ngannou was there for promotional purposes, while Jones was cornering his friend and teammate Maurice Greene.

While it wasn’t certain that ‘The Predator’ and ‘Bones’ would cross paths, MMA fans got their wish as the heavyweight kingpins came face to face and exchanged words.

See the footage below:

As you can hear in the second video, Jon Jones told Francis Ngannou: “You know you don’t want no smoke”.

‘The Predator’ replied by insinuating that ‘Bones’ was the one who really doesn’t want the smoke.

Whether or not fight fans will ever be treated to a Jones vs. Ngannou fight remains to be seen. With that said, tonight’s confrontation certainly served as quite the tease.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

Michael Chandler reacts to latest sexual assault allegations made against Conor McGregor: “Very fishy”

Susan Cox - June 16, 2023
Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier
Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 75: ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ Weigh-In Results

Susan Cox - June 16, 2023

UFC Vegas 75  takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush explains why he’s not “ashamed” with his TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2023

Beneil Dariush isn’t upset with his UFC 289 performance.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury confirms interest in Jon Jones hybrid fight: "I received an offer from the UFC yesterday"

Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is seemingly serious about fighting Jon Jones.

Beneil Dariush
Firas Zahabi

Firas Zahabi believes “something was off” with Beneil Dariush at UFC 289: “He’s way better than that”

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes something was off with Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last weekend.

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman confident he will make fans believe he’s a legit threat to UFC champion Israel Adesanya with comeback fight

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023
Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler shares “the most disrespectful” thing you can do to a man after being knocked out

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the most disrespectful thing you can do after knocking out another fighter.

Nikolas Motta
UFC

Nikolas Motta shares his "dream" for UFC Vegas 75 fight against Manuel Torres

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Nikolas Motta believes his UFC Vegas 75 fight against Manuel Torres will be a banger for as long as it lasts.

Dana White, UFC
UFC

Dana White suggests the NHL has “old, dumb f**king people” in their marketing department

Zain Bando - June 15, 2023

Since the launch of ‘Power Slap’ in January, UFC president Dana White has been vocal about the sport’s rise to fame on social media amidst controversy. White invited the NELK Boys, a group of prominent Canadian YouTubers, to UFC headquarters to unveil its new merchandise and UFC-themed clothing line, which went on sale the day before UFC 289, taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

Jon Jones and Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

UFC champion Jon Jones says talks of Tyson Fury fight are very much real: “1 boxing fight. 1 MMA fight”

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Jon Jones says talks with Tyson Fury are legit.