Video | Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou exchange words at PFL event in Atlanta: “You know you don’t want no smoke”

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former title holder Francis Ngannou exchanged words during tonight’s PFL event in Atlanta.

It was only a month ago today when news broke that ‘The Predator’ had found a new home under the PFL (Professional Fighters League) banner.

Francis Ngannou had of course parted ways with the UFC in January of this year, this after being unable to come to terms on a new contract with the world’s leading MMA promotion.

The PFL eventually persuaded Ngannou into joining their organization by offering the 36-year-old ‘equity and leadership’ roles within their company, including a seat on the promotion’s athlete advisory board as well as a role of chairman of PFL Africa. The agreement also allows Francis Ngannou to seek out his own boxing matches.

Jon Jones had of course been previously linked to a fight with ‘The Predator’ and voiced his displeasure with Ngannou’s decision to sign with PFL previously on Twitter.

“Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol” – Jones tweeted on May 16th.

‘Bones’ of course went on to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 and made quick work of the Frenchman – earning a first-round submission victory.

PFL held a regular season event this evening in Atlanta, and both Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou were in attendance for the fight card.

Ngannou was there for promotional purposes, while Jones was cornering his friend and teammate Maurice Greene.

While it wasn’t certain that ‘The Predator’ and ‘Bones’ would cross paths, MMA fans got their wish as the heavyweight kingpins came face to face and exchanged words.

See the footage below:

As you can hear in the second video, Jon Jones told Francis Ngannou: “You know you don’t want no smoke”.

‘The Predator’ replied by insinuating that ‘Bones’ was the one who really doesn’t want the smoke.

Whether or not fight fans will ever be treated to a Jones vs. Ngannou fight remains to be seen. With that said, tonight’s confrontation certainly served as quite the tease.