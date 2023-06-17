OKTAGON 44: Ronald Paradeiser says Andrew Fisher is the “right test” for him

Lightweight Ronald Paradeiser continued his winning ways against Andrew Fisher Saturday at OKTAGON 44 in Germany, winning via third-round TKO.

A dominant display from Ronald Paradeiser 🇸🇰 once again! He stopped Andrew Fisher in the third round after utilising his slick, powerful striking. ‘Rony’ has now won four in a row and wants a shot at the lightweight belt. 📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & DAZN pic.twitter.com/3VxYrpXMMu — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) June 17, 2023

Paradeiser had won three out of his last four OKTAGON bouts, with his most recent victory coming back in February against Vladimir Šikić, where Paradeiser won via second-round TKO.

Outside of earning a victory against Fisher (19-10-1 MMA), who also came into the bout having won two out of his last three OKTAGON appearances, Paradeiser is eager for another shot at lightweight gold. He is currently the division’s No. 1 contender.

In an exclusive interview with BJPenn ahead of the bout, Paradeiser (17-8 MMA) discussed what the fight means to him and if he would ever entertain a rematch with Losene Keita in the near future. This was a fight in which Paradeiser was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision in 2022, his last loss prior to his recent success.

Answers were edited for clarity, as the interview was conducted in an email format due to language barrier concerns.

Q: You’re competing against Andrew Fisher and are one of OKTAGON’s most sought-after lightweights. Is there any pressure to perform well on a big stage?

A: It depends on what you mean by “big stage.” OKTAGON is the biggest European promotion. Even though I’m only 25 years old, I have fought in the most fights in OKTAGON. I had 18 fights already under OKTAGON (14 MMA, three OKTAGON underground rules – stand-up, one boxing). So, I believe I’m experienced enough already. And Andrew Fisher is the right test for my next fight.

Q: What is Fisher’s biggest weakness, and without giving too much away, how are you going to exploit it?

A: I think he is coming from featherweight and I’m a big lightweight so I will be taller, bigger, etc. He has a solid ground game but is also dangerous in standup. We will see [how the fight plays out], but I will be ready for everything.

Q: You haven’t lost since dropping a Feb. 2022 decision to Losene Keita. Is that a rematch you’d like to run back in the future? And do you think Keita has a chance against Sanikidze?

A: I offered him a rematch multiple times, I don’t think he is coming back to lightweight. With Sanikidze, it’s 50-50 for me. If it’s gonna be a standup fight, then he will win. If Mate takes him down, it could be his fight then.

Q: Your last two fights ended via finish. Do you have a prediction for the fight? If so, what is it?

A: Obviously, I would love to finish him, but my goal is a win. So, I would also be happy with the decision. But I’m in great shape, so I believe I will show it in the fight.



Q: If you were to pick one promotion to compete in next — UFC, PFL, ONE Championship, or Bellator, where would it be and why?

A: As I said, OKTAGON is the best European promotion. So, from here, there is only one goal; for me, it’s only UFC when the right time comes.

Will Ronald Paradeiser earn the lightweight title in his next fight?