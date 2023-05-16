search

Francis Ngannou signs with PFL, will make his promotional debut in 2024

By Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

‘The Predator’ has landed. Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his promotional debut in 2024.

Francis Ngannou

The news of the signing first broke with ‘The New York Times‘.

The contract with the PFL is for MMA only. Apparently the 36-year-old Ngannou will have ‘equity and leadership’ roles within the company. Those roles include a seat on the promotion’s athlete advisory board as well as a role of chairman of PFL Africa.

It will also allow Ngannou to seek out his own boxing matches.

Francis Ngannou will compete in the PFL’s new ‘Superfight Division’ and will take home at least 50% of any pay-per-view proceeds earned.

Ngannou made the following comment about signing with the PFL::

“Let’s just say, all-in my deal with P.F.L. is more than anyone else offered.”

The financial terms or length of the deal with the PFL has yet to be disclosed.

In an interview, Ngannou made the following statement:

“The past few months have been a very interesting time to understand and see the landscape but I’m very excited about this deal with the P.F.L. because they basically showed what I was expecting. They didn’t just show up as a promotion that was looking for a fighter, but really came as a partner that sees more value in you as a person.”

Francis Ngannou will join Jake Paul and Kayla Harrison in the ‘Superfight Division’.

Ngannou left the UFC in January of this year after being unable to come to contract terms with the promotion. The heavyweight had been very vocal about fighter pay inequity, health insurance, sponsorships and fighter advocates.

Fighters and fans alike have been wondering where Ngannou will land and now he has found a new home.

Are you excited that Francis Ngannou has signed with the PFL? Who would you like to see him fight in his debut performance?

