Bellator 297: Pros react after Vadim Nemkov defeats Yoel Romero

By Zain Bando - June 16, 2023

Tonight, the light heavyweight main event featured champion Vadim Nemkov taking on Yoel Romero at Bellator 297 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. After a delay to begin the Bellator 297 preliminary portion, the card cruised through with five fights in a little over an hour, plus the highly-anticipated three-main card fights to lead into the main event.

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero

Nemkov entered the contest 8-0 in Bellator with three finishes by KO/TKO, as his most recent win came against Corey Anderson back in November, which also took place in Chicago.

Yoel Romero also has experience fighting in Chicago, famously losing a closely-contested bout to Robert Whittaker at UFC 225 in June 2018. Since joining the promotion in 2021, Romero has had his ups and downs but has taken care of business in his last two outings, stopping Alex Polizzi in his most recent outing.

Yoel Romero, Bellator 266

Yoel Romero at Bellator 266

Romero has had middleweight and light heavyweight stints recently but has remained consistent with his 205-pound frame in Bellator. Romero, 46, was looking to rewrite a wrong while part of MMA’s No. 2 promotion and win his first major undisputed title at Bellator 297.

Vadim Nemkov, meanwhile, was the betting favorite at 16-2 overall while Yoel Romero entered the title fight at 15-6, looking to secure the upset.

The Bellator 297 main card began on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tonight’s Nemkov vs Romero title fight resulted in another solid performance from the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion. Vadim seemingly got the better of Yoel for the first twenty-four minutes of their five-round title fight, this before giving up a late takedown and eating some ground and pound. Despite the tough final minute, Nemkov put on a dominant showing and improved to 9-0 under the promotional banner.

Official Result: Vadim Nemkov def. Yoel Romero by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Find out what the pros thought of the fight below:

What was your reaction to Vadim Nemkov defeating Yoel Romero at tonight’s Bellator 297 event?

