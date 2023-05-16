search

Francis Ngannou names the boxer he plans to face before making his PFL debut

By Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

Francis Ngannou is naming the boxer he plans to face before making his PFL debut.

Francis Ngannou

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, made headlines today, Tuesday, May 16th, when it was revealed that he signed a multi-fight, exclusive MMA contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Ngannou left the UFC back in January of this year after failing to come to contract terms with the promotion.

With joining the PFL, Ngannou will gain a place on the promotions advisory board and will also be the new chairman of PFL Africa.

PFL CEO Peter Murray spoke with ‘The New York Times’ about the signing saying:

“This is not an athlete deal. Francis is an icon today in the sport, he is the best in the world at what he does, but he’s in business with the PFL. We’re in business together.”

Ngannou will also be able to pursue professional boxing outside of the PFL.

‘The Predator’ appeared on ‘The DAZN MMA Show‘, discussing his signing with the PFL and advising who he would like to get in the boxing ring with this year, before his MMA PFL debut in 2024, saying:

“Anthony Joshua is a fight we like. We spoke with Eddie (Hearn) once, but that was when Joshua was about to fight (Jermaine) Franklin… If we bring this to Africa, then it is going to be massive. I think this will get him (Joshua) excited, that he can fight in this continent.”

Anthony Joshua, 33, is a British professional boxer with a record of 25 win (22 by KO) and 3 losses.

Would you like to see the two heavyweights, Ngannou vs. Joshua, in the boxing ring? Who do you think would be the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

